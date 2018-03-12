Cong announces list of 22 candidates for Rajasthan polls
Rekha Katariya, sister-in-law of Union Minister Lalchand Katariya, is among those selected by the AICC
Gehlot won his Sardarpura constituency by 18,478 votes, a margin up by 3,138 from his previous victory
Assembly elections in Rajasthan is slated for December 1
Rajasthan, with a 200-member assembly, goes to the polls Dec 1
Amid rising incidents of rapes and atrocities on women, BJP has promised to work towards security of women
Rajasthan, which is currently governed by Congress Government, votes for a new assembly on December 1
2979 candidates have filed nominations for contesting the elections