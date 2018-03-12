JUST IN
Party Delhi Party Chhattisgarh Party Madhya Pradesh Party Rajasthan Party Mizoram
2008 Leads Won 2008 Leads Won 2008 Leads Won 2008 Leads Won 2008 Leads Won
BJP 23 0 32 BJP 50 0 49 BJP 143 0 165 BJP 78 0 162 Congress 32 1 33
Congress 43 0 8 Congress 38 0 39 Congress 71 0 58 Congress 96 0 21 MNF 3 0 5
AAP 0 0 28 Others 2 0 2 Others 16 0 7 Others 26 0 16 Others 5 0 1
Others 4 0 2                                
Total 70 70 0 Total 90 90 0 Total 230 230 0 Total 200 199 0 Total 40 0 0
 

 

  •  
    INC
  •  
    BJP
  •  
    BSP
  •  
    AAP
  •  
    LEFT
  •  
    INDP
  •  
    OTHR

Do opinion polls really mould voter behaviour or is the Congress simply getting paranoid?