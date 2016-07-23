February 03, 2018, Saturday New Swift undergoes a transformation in terms of styling and comfort The manual torque savvy diesel mill is a lot sportier than the petrol one

September 30, 2017, Saturday Tata Nexon is a game-changing compact SUV The Tata Nexon can edge past its competitors with its neat design and futuristic features

July 01, 2017, Saturday Volkswagen Tiguan: Eye catcher VW Tiguan's refreshing design and array of features could give its competitors run for their money

June 17, 2017, Saturday A new adventure with the Indian Chieftain Dark Horse The powerful bike is the best on highway

June 02, 2017, Friday Maruti Suzuki 2017 Dzire: Smooth transition Powered by same engine the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire sets itself apart with refreshing design

May 05, 2017, Friday Ford Figo Sports Edition: Bold and beautiful Ford Figo sports edition's bigger alloy wheels and retuned suspension elevate pleasure of driving

April 29, 2017, Saturday Aston Martin DB11: A supercar with unearthly allure, supernatural speed The $230,345 beastly beauty has won critical and popular worship as a masterpiece

April 22, 2017, Saturday Triumph Bonneville Street Twin: Modern heritage The bike's engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox

March 10, 2017, Friday Bold comfort Honda has redefined compact vehicles with the new WR-V's bold, sporty and practical package

February 18, 2017, Saturday Ambassador Chronicles As Peugeot acquires the iconic brand, Avishek Rakshit looks back at what makes the Amby such an indispensable part of India's ...

December 31, 2016, Saturday Zoom into the new year It promises to be a year of amazing cars and bikes

December 09, 2016, Friday Hyundai Tucson: Grit with gloss The Hyundai Tucson is no run-of-the-mill SUV and offers plenty of creature comforts and style

October 29, 2016, Saturday Honda Accord Hybrid: A heady mix The new Honda Accord Hybrid combines two worlds to offer a fitting blend of power and fuel efficiency

October 01, 2016, Saturday The new Toyota Innova is bigger and bolder The Toyota Innova Crysta continues to be a workhorse but the Japanese have made this multi-purpose vehicle a lot more stylish, ...

September 17, 2016, Saturday Hyundai Elantra: Styled to perform Despite its humongous power, the Benelli TNT 600 is not an ideal fit for Indian roads

September 03, 2016, Saturday The new Audi A4 is devilishly quick The Audi A4 scores high on speed and luxury

August 20, 2016, Saturday Jaguar XE: Sporty zing The all-new Jaguar XE Portfolio adds a dash of adventure to luxury

August 20, 2016, Saturday Ride in style The bikewear apparel collection comprises cycling-specific jersey and padded shorts

July 30, 2016, Saturday Vintage auction RM Sotheby's will put dozens of America's most iconic vintage cars up for sale. The author picks the best of them