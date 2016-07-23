Motoring News
-
February 03, 2018, Saturday
New Swift undergoes a transformation in terms of styling and comfort
The manual torque savvy diesel mill is a lot sportier than the petrol one
-
September 30, 2017, Saturday
Tata Nexon is a game-changing compact SUV
The Tata Nexon can edge past its competitors with its neat design and futuristic features
-
July 01, 2017, Saturday
Volkswagen Tiguan: Eye catcher
VW Tiguan's refreshing design and array of features could give its competitors run for their money
-
June 17, 2017, Saturday
A new adventure with the Indian Chieftain Dark Horse
The powerful bike is the best on highway
-
June 02, 2017, Friday
Maruti Suzuki 2017 Dzire: Smooth transition
Powered by same engine the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire sets itself apart with refreshing design
-
May 05, 2017, Friday
Ford Figo Sports Edition: Bold and beautiful
Ford Figo sports edition's bigger alloy wheels and retuned suspension elevate pleasure of driving
-
April 29, 2017, Saturday
Aston Martin DB11: A supercar with unearthly allure, supernatural speed
The $230,345 beastly beauty has won critical and popular worship as a masterpiece
-
April 22, 2017, Saturday
Triumph Bonneville Street Twin: Modern heritage
The bike's engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox
-
March 10, 2017, Friday
Bold comfort
Honda has redefined compact vehicles with the new WR-V's bold, sporty and practical package
-
February 18, 2017, Saturday
Ambassador Chronicles
As Peugeot acquires the iconic brand, Avishek Rakshit looks back at what makes the Amby such an indispensable part of India's ...
-
December 31, 2016, Saturday
Zoom into the new year
It promises to be a year of amazing cars and bikes
-
December 09, 2016, Friday
Hyundai Tucson: Grit with gloss
The Hyundai Tucson is no run-of-the-mill SUV and offers plenty of creature comforts and style
-
October 29, 2016, Saturday
Honda Accord Hybrid: A heady mix
The new Honda Accord Hybrid combines two worlds to offer a fitting blend of power and fuel efficiency
-
October 01, 2016, Saturday
The new Toyota Innova is bigger and bolder
The Toyota Innova Crysta continues to be a workhorse but the Japanese have made this multi-purpose vehicle a lot more stylish, ...
-
September 17, 2016, Saturday
Hyundai Elantra: Styled to perform
Despite its humongous power, the Benelli TNT 600 is not an ideal fit for Indian roads
-
September 03, 2016, Saturday
The new Audi A4 is devilishly quick
The Audi A4 scores high on speed and luxury
-
August 20, 2016, Saturday
Jaguar XE: Sporty zing
The all-new Jaguar XE Portfolio adds a dash of adventure to luxury
-
August 20, 2016, Saturday
Ride in style
The bikewear apparel collection comprises cycling-specific jersey and padded shorts
-
July 30, 2016, Saturday
Vintage auction
RM Sotheby's will put dozens of America's most iconic vintage cars up for sale. The author picks the best of them
-
July 23, 2016, Saturday
Fiat Abarth 595: Little devil
The new Fiat Abarth 595 dazzles with its touch and feel but is let down by poor features
-
December 30, 2017, Saturday
Forthcoming cars and bikes for every budget in the new year
There's a car and bike to match every personality and every budget in 2018
-
July 15, 2017, Saturday
Jeep Compass Limited 4X4: The lord of the jungle
Interior trim levels, alloy wheel designs and other features distinguish these different variants
-
June 17, 2017, Saturday
Triumph Bonneville Bobber, a bike that stands out from the crowd
With an unmistakable 'bob job', this bike is different from any other motorcycle on offer in India
-
June 03, 2017, Saturday
The raw power of the Isuzu mu-X
Raw power, a deadly girth and stylish looks make the Isuzu mu-X a desirable SUV
-
May 20, 2017, Saturday
Lexus ES 300h Hybrid: Best of both worlds
A powerful engine and chic comfort make the new Lexus ES 300h Hybrid a charming drive
-
May 05, 2017, Friday
The Triumph Bonneville T100 has a cheeky side
The bike is extremely thrilling right from scratch
-
April 22, 2017, Saturday
Volvo S60 Polestar: Fast, stylish and safe
The cabin feels premium and rich with an exquisite blend of materials
-
March 10, 2017, Friday
Elegance personified
The Skoda Superb has the looks to leave you gazing
-
March 03, 2017, Friday
Space impact
With the new long-wheelbase, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class gets a sporty and luxurious update
-
February 11, 2017, Saturday
For a fearless drive
New Audi RS7 Sportback Performance is so powerful that driving this car is not for the faint-hearted
-
December 23, 2016, Friday
Sublime power
The new Mercedes AMG C 43 has great speed coupled with brilliant control, handling and braking
-
November 11, 2016, Friday
Tata Hexa: Fleet-footed giant
The new Tata Hexa, despite its bulk, is an SUV that takes on the rough and smooth with great ease
-
October 29, 2016, Saturday
Watch out for
Mahindra launched its electric car, the e20, in a new avatar - the e20Plus
-
September 24, 2016, Saturday
Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT: The sophisticated SUV
Even with its mammoth size, the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT is fleet-footed and has all the trappings of a luxury car
-
September 17, 2016, Saturday
Benelli TNT 600: Sporty tourer
Despite its humongous power, the Benelli TNT 600 is not an ideal fit for Indian roads
-
September 03, 2016, Saturday
Renault Kwid: Stronger heart
Renault Kwid could be the new frontrunner in the 1-litre car segment
-
August 20, 2016, Saturday
Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic: Powerful cruiser
Retro meets modern in the Harley Davidson Heritage Softail Classic
-
August 06, 2016, Saturday
Adrenaline rush in the rainforests of Goa
The Force Gurkha RFC India, held last week in Goa and considered the toughest off-road motorsport race in the country, was won ...
-
July 23, 2016, Saturday
Ford Mustang GT: Born to race
With ravishing good looks and speed to burn, the Ford Mustang GT is a perfect fit for the race track
-
July 23, 2016, Saturday
New in town
Italian leather giant Dainese has launched a new Super Speed D1 leather jacket and an Avro D1 jacket