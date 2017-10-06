Sports News
March 09, 2018, Friday
CHESS#1293
The Tal Memorial Rapid featured a stellar 10-player field competing for $130,000, with $25,000 as the first prize
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Bouldering is a growing subculture for adventure enthusiasts in India
As sport climbing makes its debut at the 2020 Summer Olympics, it was only a matter of time till bouldering found its place in ...
February 23, 2018, Friday
CHESS#1291
Every Russian village has a few young, hungry, underrated Chess players
February 17, 2018, Saturday
ASUS ROG Strix Scar Edition: Brilliant screen in a handy but noisy package
The gaming experience is almost worth the money, despite the noise and a sub-par battery, writes Abhik Sen
February 10, 2018, Saturday
After ICC U19 Cricket World Cup triumph, what next for India's young stars?
With another world title, India has shown again why it is home to the finest young talent
February 03, 2018, Saturday
The secret weapon in the Fed Ex arsenal
Pierre Paganini, Federer's fitness training coach, may be the most important reason Federer has the best record in men's tennis ...
February 02, 2018, Friday
CHESS#1288
Kramnik played very positive chess (six wins, two losses). That included a last-round gift from Baskaran Adhiban, who made a ...
January 19, 2018, Friday
CHESS#1284
The Tata Steel chess tournament is underway at Wijk aan Zee
January 06, 2018, Saturday
CHESS#1282
If the Saudis are to host again in 2018 and 2019, they will have to let Israelis, Qataris, Iranians, et al, play, or risk more ...
December 30, 2017, Saturday
2018 sporting guide: A look at the athletes and events that hold promise
After a year that seemed to celebrate the ridiculous in sport, Dhruv Munjal hopes 2018 will bring forth the sublime
December 22, 2017, Friday
CHESS#1280
The World Blitz and Rapid Championships kick off this weekend in Riyadh against the backdrop of a controversy
December 09, 2017, Saturday
How does geography and adverse climate affect an athlete's performance?
Intriguingly, Virat Kohli batted continuously for over a day in Delhi and showed no signs of fatigue caused by the pollution
December 08, 2017, Friday
New broadcast deal: IPL stakeholders are staring at a pot of gold
We expect EBITDA margins to go up as we will get an additional Rs 100 crore, at least, from the central revenues, said Venky ...
December 02, 2017, Saturday
Opening conundrum in India's batting lineup
With three-in form openers, India might have a healthy problem of plenty
November 24, 2017, Friday
CHESS#1277
R Praggnanandhaa shares third in the World Juniors with two rounds to go
November 17, 2017, Friday
CHESS#1276
The Champions Showdown in St Louis may result in two innovations
November 10, 2017, Friday
CHESS#1275
The Khadi National Premier in Patna is coming to a close
November 03, 2017, Friday
CHESS#1275
The Uzbek prodigy, Nodibirek Abdusattorov, has completed his GM title
October 27, 2017, Friday
A second serve as big as the first
Jack Sock is one of the players who has started employing a huge second serve
October 14, 2017, Saturday
CHESS#1272
Canadian GM Kovalyov withdrew after being berated and threatened for wearing shorts
March 09, 2018, Friday
The sensational ascent and expensive descent of a Paris superclub
Thirty years later, Neymar would have much the same effect, the Brazilian turned into the most expensive player on the planet by ...
March 02, 2018, Friday
CHESS#1292
There are question marks over Levon Aronian's temperament
February 17, 2018, Saturday
'Monster Hunter: World', a world to conquer makes for thrilling experience
Monster Hunter: World is set in a world divided into two continents - Old World and New World
February 16, 2018, Friday
CHESS#1290
Ilyumzhinov, who has been Fide President since 1995, intends to run again.
February 09, 2018, Friday
CHESS#1289
The National Blind Championships has gotten underway, thanks to crowd-sourcing
February 03, 2018, Saturday
A fan's letter to Roger Federer on his greatness and achievements
Roger Federer has made many lives worth living. Astoundingly, he still does
January 26, 2018, Friday
CHESS#1285
Ten rounds into the Tata Steel, there is a three-way tie at the top in the Masters
January 12, 2018, Friday
CHESS#1283
India's - and the world's - largest open tournament is underway
December 30, 2017, Saturday
CHESS#1281
Viswanathan Anand ended 2017 on a high note, winning the world rapid championship in Riyadh
December 23, 2017, Saturday
PBL: How Indian badminton now pays more than ever before
Indian badminton is booming, both on and off the court
December 16, 2017, Saturday
CHESS#1279
Fabiano Caruana won the London Classic and Magnus Carlsen won the overall Grand Chess Tour
December 08, 2017, Friday
CHESS#1278
Google subsidiary Deep Mind released a paper describing how its AI, AlphaZero, thrashed the strong chess program Stockfish8
December 08, 2017, Friday
Thin Dividing Line: Ties between IPL team owners and offshore dealings
In this excerpt from his latest book, Paranjoy Guha Thakurta writes about the insidious ties between IPL team owners and their ...
December 01, 2017, Friday
CHESS#1277
There are now two Norwegian world champions
November 24, 2017, Friday
Watch out, Formula One. Lewis Hamilton is now serene
Hamilton appears to be at peace with himself, and with his Mercedes team
November 17, 2017, Friday
CWE: The Great Khali's academy is turning pro-wrestling dreams into reality
Training at CWE doesn't come cheap, costing roughly Rs 23,000 a month
November 10, 2017, Friday
Is Mahendra Singh Dhoni's innings coming to an end?
MS Dhoni's diverse talents make him an invaluable asset to the Indian side. But eventually it'll be his batting that will keep ...
October 27, 2017, Friday
CHESS#1274
On one famous occasion, Michael Adams set up an opening position wrong while preparing for a Candidates match against Viswanathan ...
October 20, 2017, Friday
CHESS#1273
Since it's Diwali, let's do a run through of some of the stuff on every serious player's wish-list
October 06, 2017, Friday
CHESS#1271
The proliferation of big, high prize money Opens in the last couple of years has led to "democratisation"