IPL 2026 breaks all-time viewership record with 1.2 billion overall viewers

The Indian Premier League's popularity reached unprecedented heights in 2026 as JioStar announced that the tournament became the most-watched season in the competition's history.

The season recorded an overall reach of more than 1.2 billion viewers across television and digital platforms, a seven per cent increase from the previous year.

Total watch-time touched 870 billion minutes, while the final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings emerged as the most-watched IPL match ever, attracting more than 400 million viewers.

The figures reinforce the tournament's status as India's biggest sporting property and one of the most valuable entertainment platforms in the country.

Final sets new viewership benchmark

Digital growth continues to accelerate

Digital consumption registered significant growth during the season. Connected TV viewership increased by 22 per cent, reflecting the growing preference for large-screen streaming experiences.

Overall digital video views touched 25 billion, an eight per cent rise year-on-year, with affluent consumers and younger audiences driving much of the growth.

Regional languages drive fan engagement

Regional language coverage emerged as a major growth engine for JioStar. Watch-time share for regional-language feeds increased by 33 per cent on digital platforms, highlighting the demand for localised viewing experiences among fans across the country.

Innovation enhances viewing experience

JioStar offered fans multiple ways to personalise their viewing experience through coverage in 12 languages, 30 feeds, multi-cam viewing options and the newly launched "Champions Wali Commentary". The broadcaster also integrated OpenAI-powered features and Swiggy services to create a more interactive and personalised experience for viewers.

Advertiser interest reaches new highs

The tournament's massive reach attracted strong commercial interest. JioStar added 125 new advertisers compared to the previous season, while 22 sponsors partnered with JioHotstar and 16 joined the Star Sports Network, further strengthening the IPL's position as a premier platform for brands.