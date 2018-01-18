Company - Start-ups - News
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Avishkaar Box's puzzles to give children hands-on experience of robotics
Avishkaar Box recently raised Rs 50 million in pre-series A funding from Auxano Deals
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
THB generates insights from clinical data sets for health care providers
THB generates insights and value from clinical data sets for health care providers
-
March 05, 2018, Monday
Hotelogix raises $5 mn in fresh funding to accelerate product innovation
The company had earlier raised a total of $3 mn in funding in two different rounds from Accel Partners and Saama Capital
-
March 05, 2018, Monday
Funding for start-ups sees a pick-up, but crunch for sector not over yet
Early-stage fundraising has slowed down, late-stage is robust but raising money for Series-A/B/C remains tough
-
March 01, 2018, Thursday
NestAway raises Rs 3.3 bn in series D funding from Goldman Sachs and others
Founded in 2015, NestAway caters to individuals looking for affordable rental housing in the top 10 cities in India
-
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
India to have 100,000 startups by 2025: Mohandas Pai at NSE Tech Conclave
Currently, there are 32,000 startups and every year 7,000 companies are coming around
-
February 26, 2018, Monday
AI to the rescue: 6 startups that are redefining healthcare market in India
Niramai is among the leading start-ups that use artificial intelligence for a pain-free breast cancer screening
-
February 25, 2018, Sunday
Start-ups: Saraf Foods raises Rs 300 mn, FourKites secures $35 mn, and more
A weekly round-up of things that happened in start-up space
-
February 12, 2018, Monday
Lendingkart raises $87 mn in funding led by Fullerton Financial Holdings
Online lending startup Lendingkart has raised $87 million (Rs 5.59 billion) in fresh funding led by Singapore-based Fullerton ...
-
February 12, 2018, Monday
Nasscom worried over fall in angel, series A funding into start-ups
We need to be far more focused on the things that are needed to galvanise the startup and entrepreneurial ecosystems: Nasscom ...
-
February 09, 2018, Friday
Sistema Asia-led group invests $12 mn in fitness startup HealthifyMe
HealthifyMe intends to use the fresh round of funding to deepen its presence in India
-
February 05, 2018, Monday
How to get investors to fund your start-up if you have no track record
If you are a new founder looking to raise funds, here are some of our top tips at Cocoon Capital that will help you get your ...
-
February 05, 2018, Monday
Tips for AI startups in India: Big clients can be a blessing & a challenge
The last couple of years have seen highs and lows in the hype cycle for chatbots
-
February 05, 2018, Monday
HungerBox's real-time platform connects food vendors, corporate employees
The B2B food-tech company has recently announced the closing of $2.5 million in pre-series A funding
-
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018: India's start-ups hope for a reprieve from angel tax
Start-ups raising money from angels often do so based on an idea and its potential
-
January 25, 2018, Thursday
Here's why top angel investors take a back seat on investing in start-ups
Deal volumes fell 50 per cent and deal value by 33 per cent, according to an early estimate by VCCEdge
-
January 22, 2018, Monday
Start-ups will flourish if regulations become more friendly: V Balakrishnan
V Balakrishnan, the former chief financial officer of Infosys Ltd, told PTI that investors are now focusing on B2B start-ups than ...
-
January 22, 2018, Monday
B2B e-commerce portal WOTU: A food & beverage e-mandi for hotels, eateries
Along with free delivery, the food trading firm, WOTU assures quality based on the chef's specifications
-
January 22, 2018, Monday
An eye for price: Specsmakers is on the brick-and-mortar route to expansion
With a focus on affordable eyeware, Specsmakers is on the brick-and-mortar route to expansion
-
January 18, 2018, Thursday
Renting start-ups make a killing as millennials fuel sharing economy
How start-ups are trying to cash in on the mindset shift