Truliv enters Bengaluru, targets 4,000 co-living beds over next two years

Chennai-based co-living brand Truliv has stepped into Bengaluru with a large-format property in Whitefield. The company plans to ramp up to about 4,000 beds in the tech hub of India over the next two years.

Further, the company noted that its Whitefield portfolio marks the first phase of its broader city-level expansion strategy and is expected to scale beyond 1,000 beds, as part of its long-term vision to build a 15,000-bed portfolio across seven cities by FY29.

Rohit Reddy, co-founder and CEO of Truliv, said, “Bengaluru has always been a strategic market for Truliv, and we were deliberate about entering at the right time and scale. The fundamentals here are extremely strong, but the experience gap remains significant. Our presence in Whitefield is only the beginning. For Bengaluru’s young professionals, we are creating a well-organised, hospitality-calibre rental ecosystem that blends technology, flexibility and reliable service standards.”

In Bengaluru, Truliv offers single, double and triple-occupancy formats, with monthly rentals ranging between ₹10,000 and ₹15,000. The properties are equipped with amenities such as in-room televisions, balconies, community lounges, terrace spaces, laundry services, shuttle connectivity, EV bikes, housekeeping, high-speed Wi-Fi and 24x7 security. Rooms are fully furnished, and residents can access app-based rent payments and maintenance support.

Founded in 2019, Truliv operates over 3,000 live beds nationwide, maintains an average occupancy level above 85 per cent and clocked a 270 per cent year-on-year revenue surge in FY25. In addition, the brand operates in Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune.

Truliv oversees end-to-end hospitality operations under long-term agreements. It also follows a capital-efficient model, with a focus on built-to-suit assets.