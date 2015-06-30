People behind start-ups
January 20, 2016, Wednesday
How I started Alibaba: Jack Ma
Tech in Asia explorers Ma's journey from teacher to entrepreneur
January 12, 2016, Tuesday
India's top 5 startup founders
Tech in Asia puts the spotlight on some of India's best startup founders
December 24, 2015, Thursday
Helion Ventures sees exit of three partners
Rahul Chowdhri, Ritesh Banglani and Alok Goyal look at launching their own fund
December 07, 2015, Monday
Need to look at the structure of regulations again: Tarun Khanna
Interview with Professor at Harvard Business School
December 02, 2015, Wednesday
Aashish Bhinde: Reluctant banker now the king of $10 bn in tech deals
Aashish Bhinde's 19-person team at Avendus Capital Pvt has advised on more Internet deals than any other bank
November 30, 2015, Monday
For Indians, the default setting is distrust: Kunal Shah
Interview with Co-founder & CEO, Freecharge
October 15, 2015, Thursday
Why Bhupendra Khanal started pet food brand Dogsee Chew
His love for dogs, affinity with the Himalayas and passion for organic living, coupled with the fact that there are no safe and ...
October 13, 2015, Tuesday
Mubble secures Series-A funding from Accel
Mubble is an app that helps smartphone users track to control their telecom spends
September 19, 2015, Saturday
My Life My Style: Peter Watts
Best work momentGetting funding from the UK government for my new start-upBooks on your bedsideHow to be Brave in Business and ...
September 17, 2015, Thursday
We'll lend JSW group's expertise to start-ups: Parth Jindal
Interview with Overseeing JSW Venture Fund
September 07, 2015, Monday
Founder Profile: Meet Sunny Rao, the technology innovator
Sunny Balijepalli Rao is co-founder and CEO of ZoomIn.com, a photo sharing and printing service
August 20, 2015, Thursday
Why Culture Machine's founders are the next media technology moguls
Culture Machine was born in 2013 to create a digital video company catering to the Internet generation
August 19, 2015, Wednesday
How MySmartPrice.com is helping users buy smart, online
When the Indian e-commerce sector was in its sunrise stage in 2010, Sulakshan Kumar, along with his friend Sitakanta Ray, thought ...
August 19, 2015, Wednesday
How Vinay Sanghi took Cartrade.com to Forbes' top 10 list
With over two decades of experience in the automobile industry, Vinay Sanghi figured out early that the growing Indian ...
August 19, 2015, Wednesday
How Renderlogy brings strong technology to online home decor
Shailesh Goswami is a firm believer in the democratisation of design and technology, and strives to create value by the ...
August 04, 2015, Tuesday
Former TaxiForSure CFO Deena Jacob joins Helpchat
Helpchat is a chat-based personal assistant application
August 01, 2015, Saturday
Finding Rahul Yadav
The authors trace the roots of Rahul Yadav, e-commerce's enfant terrible
July 29, 2015, Wednesday
You have to make ads more likeable: Abhay Singhal
Interview with Co-founder, inMobi
July 21, 2015, Tuesday
Myntra appoints McKinsey's Ananth Narayanan as CEO
Fashion and lifestyle online portal, Myntra has appointed Ananth Narayanan as its chief executive officer. Mukesh Bansal, current ...
June 30, 2015, Tuesday
First generation IT entrepreneurs are at 'IT' again
Feel they can't run companies anymore but can be there as guides