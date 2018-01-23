-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
From cure in cow urine to 'superior child', pseudoscience inviting research
Pseudoscience is a set of beliefs or practices that masquerades as science to claim legitimacy
-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Jahan-e-Khusrau returns with Sufi poetry performed by some powerful voices
The lineup of the three-day festival includes performances by Shubha Mudgal, Hans Raj Hans, Kailash Kher, Malini Awasthi
-
March 02, 2018, Friday
Teaser of Rajinikanth's Kaala goes viral on social media: Watch it here
The Rajini movie's teaser received some 1.4 million views on the movie's official Youtube page in nine hours
-
February 19, 2018, Monday
Actress Priya Prakash Varrier moves SC to quash FIRs filed against her
The plea said the claims that it hurt religious sentiments of the Muslim community are without any basis
-
February 17, 2018, Saturday
Black Panther review: A crisp narrative and statement for people of colour
After many generations of white superheros, Black Panther is an important film that holds its own
-
February 16, 2018, Friday
Priya Prakash beats Sunny Leone to become Google's most searched actress
With a follower count of over three million on Instagram, Priya has become a social media sensation overnight
-
February 14, 2018, Wednesday
Sabyasachi apologises after his 'shame on women' remark triggers outrage
Many on social media, took offence to remarks from the designer to stars, calling them patriarchal and anti-feminist
-
February 11, 2018, Sunday
India recognised third gender much before the youth in West: UK Professor
Sarah Hawkes said that gender inequality was related to wide spectrum like expression and identity and was not just about male ...
-
February 11, 2018, Sunday
From Aadhaar to anti-Romeo squads, Bibek Debroy sums up 2017 in limericks
Debroy has come up with "The Book of Limericks", a compilation of hilarious five-liners on economic issues, citizen's concerns ...
-
February 11, 2018, Sunday
Tired of candle-lit dinners? Plan an uber-rich getaway this Valentine's Day
Private jet rental operator Victor looked at its bookings to list down the most popular destinations for Valentine's Day travel ...
-
February 10, 2018, Saturday
Howrah Bridge: A magnetic pull of the steely wonder for filmmakers
In India's cinematic imagination, the imposing structure always evoked romance, thrill and awe - three ingredients of a ...
-
February 09, 2018, Friday
Zayn Malik sings for Bollywood, records his first Hindi song with Rahman
In an interview with Elle India, Malik revealed he recorded a song in Hindi for an upcoming Bollywood movie
-
February 03, 2018, Saturday
From fashion to hostels, India's pet industry is pulling out all the stops
Indians spent Rs 19.8 billion on pet care last year, according to Euromonitor International
-
February 03, 2018, Saturday
A passion for food: Chef Dharshan Munidasa to open restaurant in India
Dharshan Munidasa is now world famous for his unique culinary style
-
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
Varun Dhawan becomes youngest Bollywood actor to feature in Madame Tussauds
For the statue, Varun is seen doing his iconic Disco Deewane hook step from his debut film, 'Student of the Year'
-
January 29, 2018, Monday
Will talent acquisition be a problem in your organisation in 2018?
Finance 100% and IT 87% sectors in India feel the need for a highly skilled and stable talent pool
-
January 27, 2018, Saturday
In ever-expanding male grooming industry, it's beard that's leading the way
The two main reasons behind this trend are rapid urbanisation and a crazily competitive dating environment, said Shantanu ...
-
January 27, 2018, Saturday
Rishikesh ashram, where memories of The Beatles' visit still linger
As traces of The Beatles gradually recede from Rishikesh, memories of their visit in Rishikesh ashram 50 years ago still linger
-
January 27, 2018, Saturday
NGO takes people on a 'Night Walk' to show what it means to live on street
An NGO takes people on a 'Night Walk' to show what it means to live on the streets of Delhi
-
January 23, 2018, Tuesday
FB should pay 'trusted' publishers for news, just like cable does: Murdoch
The NewsCorp Executive Chairman compared it to carriage fee paid by cable operators to television news channels
