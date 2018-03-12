Bihar Elections 2015

Bihar elections have been announced and political parties are ready to begin what could turn out to be one the most acrimonious poll campaigns in the state. The elections for the 243-member Assembly will be held between Oct 12 and Nov 5. For Narendra Modi, doing well in the elections is crucial because a loss will weaken his reforms agenda. For Nitish Kumar, it will be a battle for survival because his party was routed in the Lok Sabha Elections last year. The results will be out on Nov 8.