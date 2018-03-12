Bihar Elections 2015
Bihar elections have been announced and political parties are ready to begin what could turn out to be one the most acrimonious poll campaigns in the state. The elections for the 243-member Assembly will be held between Oct 12 and Nov 5. For Narendra Modi, doing well in the elections is crucial because a loss will weaken his reforms agenda. For Nitish Kumar, it will be a battle for survival because his party was routed in the Lok Sabha Elections last year. The results will be out on Nov 8.
Bihar defeat has no link with intolerance debate : Pradhan
A number of BJP MPs from Bihar have spoken out against the top party brass and faulted their campaign for raking up controversial issues
-
One nation, one election: Why Modi govt wants to go for simultaneous polls
Three out 10 registered voters still cannot cast their votes in Indian elections
-
BJP using militants to gain power in Tripura, says CM ahead of election
The Assembly Elections in Tripura is slated to be held on February 14 and the counting will take place on March 3
-
Tripura votes on Feb 18; Meghalaya, Nagaland polls on Feb 27
The term of the Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura legislative assemblies is ending on March 6, March 13 and March 14 respectively
-
Vijay Rupani all set to be sworn-in for second term as Gujarat CM today
Rupani secured a comfortable win from Rajkot West seat by 1,31,586 votes, which is the largest constituency in the Saurashtra region
Columnist
-
Letter to BS on Donald Trump's high tariffs on steel and aluminium
The supporters of free trade rejoiced at that time So the high tariff was not because of higher import from some other countries but because of ...
-
Letter to BS: A fight between Prasar Bharati Chairman and I&B Ministry
Free media is the fourth pillar of a democracy and the two wings of Prasar Bharati play a key role in shaping public opinion
-
Bihar elections: BJP leadership discusses with veterans issues raised by them
November 13, 2015 Last Updated at 12:02 IST
BJP leader Nitin Gadkari also denied that he had suggested disciplinary action against the party veterans
-
How Grand Alliance turned vote share to seats in Bihar
November 12, 2015 Last Updated at 16:30 IST
BJP, despite being the single largest party according to vote share, won only 53 seats, registering a share-to-seat multiplier of 2.2
-
Congress' Northeast woes: Vote share down 13% since 2014; BJP's up 23%
March 10, 2018 Last Updated at 11:24 IST
From winning an average of 1.5 seats in the six states' elections between 2009 and 2014, the BJP has won an average of 23.5 seats here since
-
Bihar elections: Should not run away from fixing responsibility, says Shatrughan Sinha
November 12, 2015 Last Updated at 13:32 IST
He added that the party was saddened by their humiliating defeat
-
Bihar elections: Shatrughan Sinha denies 'CM candidate' remark
November 12, 2015 Last Updated at 12:22 IST
He, however, said that things could have been better if he had campaigned in the elections
editorial comment
-
Insolvency pangs: More transparency and tweaking of the IBC will help
Of the 12 indebted companies that were referred to the NCLT, for resolution under IBC, two - Bhushan Steel and Amtek Auto - have found buyers in ...
-
Opportunity in crisis: Judiciary should initiate reforms from within
The current moment should be seen less as a crisis and more as an opportunity to recover the Supreme Court's position
-
Time for moderation: #MeToo movement would benefit from restraint
Condemning Oscar awards to Kobe Bryant and Gary Oldman, both of whom were accused of harassment and settled out of court, is plain foolish. ...