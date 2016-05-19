Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2016
May 28, 2016, Saturday
EC cancels polls to two Tamil Nadu Assembly seats
It usually only takes such a harsh step when there is evidence that muscle power has been used
May 27, 2016, Friday
State Assembly polls: Income, assets and criminal records of ministers
Kerala's ministers had least average assets and the state also had least number of crorepati ministers
May 24, 2016, Tuesday
Jayalalithaa keeps five poll promises on Day 1
AIADMK chief becomes Tamil Nadu CM for the sixth time
May 21, 2016, Saturday
Jayalalithaa to be sworn in as CM on May 23
28 others, including her trusted lieutenant and Finance Minister in outgoing Cabinet O Panneerselvam, to also take oath
May 21, 2016, Saturday
Jayalalithaa stakes claim to form govt, stage set for oath on Monday
AIADMK Supremo hands over a list of 29 legislators who will be appointed as the ministers
May 21, 2016, Saturday
Jayalalithaa calls on Tamil Nadu governor, stakes claim to form govt
She is likely to be sworn in as chief minister for a second consecutive term on May 23
May 21, 2016, Saturday
Post win, Jayalalithaa meets TN Governor, stakes claim to form govt
This is for the first time since MGR's death in 1987 that a party will return to power for a second straight term in Tamil Nadu
May 21, 2016, Saturday
Vijaykant's DMDK in danger of losing state party status
DMDK's vote share plummeted to 2.4% in the 2016 Assembly polls from 7.88% in 2011, even as the party failed to return a single ...
May 21, 2016, Saturday
Pinarayi Vijayan to be Kerala chief minister
Sonowal to take oath in Assam on Sunday, Mamata in West Bengal on May 27
May 20, 2016, Friday
Jayalalithaa elected as legislature party leader
The party won election with 134 seats out of 232 seats
May 20, 2016, Friday
DMDK expected to lose its recognition
A party must secure a minimum of six percent of all votes polled, which DMDK did not
May 20, 2016, Friday
Assembly elections 2016 results: BJP spreads wings, Congress shrinks
BJP wins in Assam, opens account in Kerala; Congress loses two states; Left sweeps Kerala; Mamata decimates Opposition in West ...
May 20, 2016, Friday
Jayalalithaa deprives Karunanidhi of last hurrah
The J Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK has retained power by winning 134 seats in the 234 Assembly seats
May 20, 2016, Friday
Tamil Nadu: Blow for Karunanidhi family's business interests?
Some with direct connections to political dispensations could face heat; others considered close to the winning party could ...
May 20, 2016, Friday
Assembly Elections 2016: 5 stars who made a difference
A look at key faces who helped their parties cross the finish line
May 20, 2016, Friday
Who got Assembly elections exit polls right this time?
Results' trends suggest that the pollsters have again failed to predict the outcome of Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, ...
May 19, 2016, Thursday
Sun TV sets, Raj TV rises on surprise TN poll outcome
Liquor shares end mixed despite DMK's defeat
May 19, 2016, Thursday
Stalin's spirited campaign makes it a close contest in TN
Analysts now believe that if the DMK had projected him the chief ministerial face instead of his 91-year-old father the whole ...
May 19, 2016, Thursday
Jayalalithaa breaks the jinx: Five top victory quotes
She said she has no other interest in life than working for the people of Tamil Nadu
May 19, 2016, Thursday
Will work harder till we win the confidence of people: Rahul Gandhi
Election trends suggest that Congress has lost in Kerala and Assam and has failed to make a dent in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu ...