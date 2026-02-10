Over 243,000 names deleted from final voter list in poll-bound Assam

Over 243,000 names have been deleted from the draft roll after the final voters’ list was published in poll-bound Assam on Tuesday. The final electoral roll comprises nearly 12.5 million men, 12.4 million women, and 343 third-gender voters.

At the end of the claims and objections process, the final roll has been published with a total of 24.95 million voters, a decrease of 0.97 per cent from the draft roll, according to a statement issued by the office of the Assam Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

In the final list, over 243,000 names were deleted from the draft roll, the statement said. The draft list, published on December 27 last year, had 25.2 million enrolled voters.

The press note also outlined an appeal mechanism for eligible voters whose names have been omitted from the list.

“Any decision by an Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) can be appealed to the District Magistrate within 15 days, with a second appeal available to the CEO within 30 days,” it said.

“People who have shifted from their earlier places of residence due to various reasons, including eviction drives, will find their names deleted from their previous polling stations or constituencies. If they could not apply for shifting of their names before the deletion, they can now apply for inclusion at their new address under this provision,” an official told news agency PTI.

Elections to the 126-member legislative Assembly of Assam are due in a few months.

The last Assembly elections in the state were held in 2021, in which the NDA, led by the BJP, secured 75 seats and Himanta Biswa Sarma became the chief minister. The 2026 elections will be the first since the new delimitation exercise.