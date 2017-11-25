-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Deutsche Bank bosses to forego bonuses for 2017 after third annual loss
The bank will detail executive compensation when it publishes its annual report next Friday
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
Just one out of three millennials carries credit card, threaten industry
Just one out of three millennials carries plastic, according to a Bankrate.com survey
February 23, 2018, Friday
Citigroup fails to reduce credit card interest charges; to refund $335 mn
The cost of the reimbursements has already been factored into Citigroup's 2017 results
February 23, 2018, Friday
Trade friction is casting a shadow over Modi-Trump's personalised diplomacy
Ford, which has two plants in India, has sought a reversal of the new tariffs on auto components, while Apple Inc is concerned ...
February 08, 2018, Thursday
European Central Bank tightens collateral rules for tapping its cash
The Eurosystem is excluding investment funds as eligible issuers and guarantors for the collateralisation of Eurosystem credit ...
February 04, 2018, Sunday
Growing number of US banks ban Bitcoin purchase on all types of credit card
Bank of America started declining credit card transactions with known crypto exchanges on Friday
February 02, 2018, Friday
Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan accept Opec was right as they embrace oil near $80
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co have all issued a flurry of bullish forecasts in the past ...
January 26, 2018, Friday
European Central Bank hits out at Washington for talking down dollar
Striking a moderately dovish tone, Draghi also pushed back on rate hike expectations
January 12, 2018, Friday
JPMorgan quarterly profit plunges 37% to $6.7 billion on tax hit
(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday as ...
January 10, 2018, Wednesday
North, South Korea break ice; US says talks off table till denuclearisation
North Korea also agreed to send a large delegation to next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea
January 02, 2018, Tuesday
No idea what MiFID stands for? All you need to know about this EU law
Banks and asset managers across the European Union have spent more than $2 billion preparing for it
December 20, 2017, Wednesday
As home prices surge, Canada's mall owners turn prime land into condos
In Toronto, RioCan is creating ePlace, a development with about a fifth of the retail space of some of its other malls, 1,100 ...
December 12, 2017, Tuesday
Why your banker plays it safe
The risk in banking doesn't come from culture but from structure
December 09, 2017, Saturday
Global banks have billions at risk as Steinhoff scandal deepens
Steinhoff, listed in Frankfurt and Johannesburg, has lost more than 80% of its market value in the three days since the company ...
December 08, 2017, Friday
JPMorgan, Citi will not immediately clear bitcoin trade: FT Report
Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Thursday said it is planning to clear bitcoin futures for some clients as the new contracts go live on ...
December 08, 2017, Friday
Bitcoin soars above $19,000, banks raise risk concerns
The swings in price occurred just as the trading community prepares for bitcoin to start trading on two established U.S.
December 06, 2017, Wednesday
UK Police foil terror plot to assassinate PM Theresa May, 2 arrested
The disrupted plot against May included an explosive device that terrorists planned to detonate in front of May's residence on 10 ...
December 01, 2017, Friday
RBS axes 259 British branches amid shift to e-banking; 680 jobs in jeopardy
While RBS says that around 1,000 jobs may be affected due to the closure of these branches, it aims at saving some of these by ...
November 30, 2017, Thursday
Fed chair nominee Powell says no bank is 'too big to fail'
The collapse of US investment bank Lehman Brothers in 2008 sparked chaos across the global financial system giving rise to the ...
November 29, 2017, Wednesday
Bitcoin makes history; BoE deputy says it can't threaten world economy
The cryptocurrency has climbed 10-fold so far this year
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Trade war: Trump faces last-ditch push by aides, allies to thwart tariffs
Harley-Davidson already is being hit by a deepening slump in American motorcycle demand, which has spurred job cuts
February 25, 2018, Sunday
Europe to wind down Latvia's ABLV Bank targeted by US over sanctions
ABLV, which has denied the US money-laundering accusations, said the closure is a political move
February 23, 2018, Friday
Royal Bank of Scotland posts first profit in a decade in 2017 at $1.05 bn
The return to profit comes after RBS suffered a net loss of 7.0 billion pounds in 2016 on massive litigation and restructuring ...
February 17, 2018, Saturday
Australia banks tighten mortgage loans amid govt probe, face revenue strain
Citing regulatory concerns went a step further than rivals and lowered the amount it is prepared to lend
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
Bangladesh to sue Manila bank over $81-mn heist, asks US Fed to join suit
Manila Bank has said it would not pay any compensation to Bangladesh Bank and the Dhaka bank bore responsibility for the theft ...
February 03, 2018, Saturday
Yellen's blow to Wells Fargo: Assets capped, can't grow problems are fixed
Wells Fargo began stumbling through a spate of scandals 17 months ago
February 02, 2018, Friday
Europe's safest bank sees investors lining up for bail-in bonds
The European bank with the most capital relative to total assets is DNB ASA of Norway
January 14, 2018, Sunday
Bank Indonesia warns against owning, selling, trading cryptocurrency
Said digital tokens tend to be used as method for money laundering and terrorism funding
January 10, 2018, Wednesday
QBE appoints Indian-origin Vivek Bhatia as CEO of Aus, New Zealand ops
Vivek Bhatia has a degree in engineering, an MBA and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (ICFAI)
January 05, 2018, Friday
So you want to structure an ICO? Consider these legal issues first
There are many ways to structure your ICO or digital token sale
December 20, 2017, Wednesday
European Banks in UK likely to operate 'as normal' after Brexit: Report
Financial services is Britain's single biggest tax-earning sector, bringing over 70 billion pounds a year into government coffers
December 13, 2017, Wednesday
Beijing develops plan to counter Trump tax overhaul
Chinese officials' contingency plan includes higher interest rates and tighter capital controls
December 11, 2017, Monday
Bitcoin billionaire Winklevoss sees 20-fold valuation surge
The twins' Gemini exchange to provide data for Cboe futures, due today
December 09, 2017, Saturday
December 08, 2017, Friday
Bangladesh Bank, NY Fed discuss suing Manila bank for heist damages
A source familiar with the New York Fed's thinking confirmed that Bangladesh Bank's external counsel raised the idea of filing a ...
December 07, 2017, Thursday
Bitcoin tops $17,000; NiceHash hack raises concerns ahead of US trade
At the start of the year, one bitcoin was worth less than $ 1,000
December 02, 2017, Saturday
Dollar declines versus major currencies after Flynn pleads guilty
Dollar index, which measures greenback against six major peers, shed 0.2% at 92.864 in late trading
November 30, 2017, Thursday
US expansion widening as financial risks muted, says Janet Yellen
Yellen said she expects the Fed to continue gradually raising interest rates and trimming its balance sheet
November 29, 2017, Wednesday
Apac banks exposed to high levels of private sector leverage: Moody's
Indian and Chinese banks are the most exposed to high corporate leverage risks
November 25, 2017, Saturday
China tells $151-bn unqualified micro-lending sector to stop 'cash loans'
Shares of US-listed Chinese online finance firms fell this week following the government crackdown