Home / World News / Macron says France will increase its nuclear warheads for security

Macron says France will increase its nuclear warheads for security

Macron's speech was aimed at spelling out how French nuclear weapons fit into Europe's security amid concerns raised on the continent by recurring tensions with US President Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron (Photo:Reuters)

AP L'ile Longue (France)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 8:38 PM IST
French President Emmanuel Macron announced Monday that France will increase its number of nuclear warheads from the current level of below 300, but did not give a figure for the increase.

It will be the first time France increases its nuclear arsenal since at least 1992.

"I have decided to increase the numbers of warheads of our arsenal," Macron said at a military base at L'Ile Longue in northwestern France that hosts the country's ballistic missile submarines.

Macron's speech was aimed at spelling out how French nuclear weapons fit into Europe's security amid concerns raised on the continent by recurring tensions with US President Donald Trump.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 8:38 PM IST

