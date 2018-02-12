Commodity - Food & Edible Oils
March 12, 2018, Monday
Slide in sugar firms' shares as prices slump
Shares of sugar companies have fallen by up to 75 per cent over the past year, due to a sharp fall in prices of the commodity in ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Maharashtra farmers, across all crops, have much to complain about
Most agricultural commodities produced in Maharashtra are trading at much lower prices than earlier and, in many cases, being not ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Commodity Picks: 12 March 2018
Mustard seed is trading at Rs 4,176 per quintal at the benchmark Jaipur market
March 08, 2018, Thursday
India rice rates up on steady demand; stronger baht props up Thai rates
Supplies are falling, forcing exporters to quote higher prices, said another exporter also based in Kakinada
March 08, 2018, Thursday
India's sugar exports may climb to four-year high on record output
Global sugar prices have tumbled about 28 per cent in the past year on a global surplus as production is set to increase in ...
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Sugarcane price arrears to farmers at nearly Rs 140 billion
The arrears for 2016-17 stood at ~9.03 billion and earlier years at Rs 16.86 billion
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Godrej International sees palm futures rising to 2,700 ringgit by June
In an alternative bullish scenario, oil palms could suffer tree stress as haze returns to Southeast Asia this year, leaving ...
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
ISMA to raise sugar production estimate on increased cane yield
Trade body already revised estimates up by 10% to 29 million tonnes
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Duty cut pushes up edible oil prices; up to 8% surge across all varieties
Through increase in import duty, the government aims to help domestic oilseed crushers and edible oil producers who suffered ...
March 05, 2018, Monday
Govt's tax hike to cut palm oil imports, boost soyoil, sunflower oil buying
Lower imports by such a major buyer could also weigh on prices for producers of palm oil
March 04, 2018, Sunday
Commodity Picks: 5 March 2018
Mustard seed is trading at Rs 4,050 per quintal in the benchmark Jaipur market
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Sharp increase in tariff on palm oil, chickpea
For desi chana (black chickpea), the duty of 40 per cent has been raised to 60 per cent
March 01, 2018, Thursday
Rapeseed-mustard production estimate dips marginally by 4%, says SEA
The latest production estimate for rapeseed-mustard during the current rabi season is down 3.7 per cent at the Solvent ...
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
India's sugar production likely to rise 12% as Maharashtra output doubles
The higher-than-expected output could pressure local prices and force the world's second-biggest sugar producer to remove a tax ...
February 26, 2018, Monday
Commodity Picks: 25 February 2018
Barley is trading at Rs 1,473 per quintal in Jaipur, Jeera is trading at Rs 18,168 per quintal in Unjha market
February 15, 2018, Thursday
Veg oil imports jump 25% in January ahead of duty hike in Budget 2018
India's vegetable oils import during January has increased sharply by 25 per cent against 10 per cent fall in December and ...
February 15, 2018, Thursday
India shifts export focus to processed fruits, vegetables for better gains
Data compiled by Agricultural and Processed Food Export Development Authority showed over 15% decline in export of fresh ...
February 13, 2018, Tuesday
Cloud-based irrigation system doubles crop yield, cuts water use by 80%
At the trial farm in Tamil Nadu, eight vegetable crops were grown using the precision irrigation system
February 12, 2018, Monday
Soybean output to decline by 24% on lower acreage, crop damage: SOPA
This year's country's oilseed output failed to keep its pace with rising consumer demand of cooking oil from.The latest survey by ...
February 12, 2018, Monday
Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra assess effect of hailstorm on standing crop
Madhya Pradesh is among the largest wheat and chana growing states in the country