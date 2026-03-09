Monday, March 09, 2026 | 10:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Qatar LNG pause may flip global supply surplus into deficit: Morgan Stanley

Qatar LNG pause may flip global supply surplus into deficit: Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley said that if the LNG outage in Qatar extends beyond a month, the global LNG market forecast could quickly swing from surplus to deficit

gases

India is exploring alternative LNG supplies from countries such as Australia and Canada to mitigate potential disruptions.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A pause in liquefied natural gas (LNG) production in Qatar could turn this year’s projected supply surplus into a deficit, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley, as quoted by Bloomberg. 
In a note dated March 8, analysts said the disruption in output from the major exporter could rapidly tighten supply. They added that if the outage in Qatar extends beyond a month, the global LNG market could quickly swing from surplus to deficit. 
Before the conflict in West Asia began, Morgan Stanley had projected that the global LNG market, estimated at about 420 million tonnes a year, could face an oversupply of up to 6 million tonnes in 2026 as new projects came online. 
 
However, the conflict involving the United States (US) and Israel against Iran has forced the shutdown of Qatar's Ras Laffan LNG plant, the world’s largest LNG producer. The country’s energy minister has said restarting the facility could take weeks or even months. 
The disruption has prompted several importing nations, including India, to seek alternative sources of LNG. Prices have already surged, roughly doubling since the outage began, and could climb to $30 per million British thermal units (mBtu) or higher, according to Morgan Stanley. The prices have already surged to similar levels in India, according to a report by Business Standard published last week. 

Also Read

Bahrain, Iran war, Iran

4 children critically injured in Iranian drone attack on Bahrain's Sitra

Mojtaba Khamenei

All about Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's new Supreme leader after Ali Khamenei

Abbas Araghchi

'We shall not falter': Iran FM backs new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices, gold silver etfs

Gold, silver ETFs trade with mid gains amid geopolitical uncertainty

Technical outlook on defence stocks: Charts hint at further 14% upside for BEL, BDL and GRSE, says Om Mehra of SAMCO Securities.

BEL, GRSE: Defence stocks fall after 17% rally amid Iran war; time to buy?

The banking major has also projected a delay in the first LNG shipments from Qatar's North Field's expansion project to early next year, effectively cutting around 1 million tonnes from its projected global supply for this year, reported Bloomberg. 

India's stake

India is among the many nations struggling to secure energy supplies because of the ongoing conflict in the region. It faces greater vulnerability to supply disruptions in LNG and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) than in crude oil amid the ongoing conflict. Nearly 83 per cent of the country’s LPG imports and about half of its LNG shipments pass through routes connected to the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow but critical maritime corridor between Iran and Oman. 
As Business Standard earlier reported, India is exploring alternative LNG supplies from countries such as Australia and Canada to mitigate potential disruptions. Energy companies are also holding discussions with global majors, including TotalEnergies and ExxonMobil, to secure LPG shipments. 
Meanwhile, the Centre has asked oil refiners to step up domestic LPG output to ensure adequate cooking gas supplies. Oil marketing companies have also increased domestic LPG prices by ₹60 per cylinder nationwide in view of the surging global rates.
 

More From This Section

Aluminum

Aluminium hits near four-year high as Iran war fuels supply fears

Gold prices

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,63,630; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,84,900

gold, gold prices, spot gold

Gold slides to near $5k as oil surge stokes fears of higher interest rates

gold, gold prices, traders

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,61,120, silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,84,900

Russian Oil

Indian refiners seek legal clarity on buying Russian oil under US waiver

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions LNG demand in India LNG import LNG LNG price LNG cargo BS Web Reports Qatar Qatar gas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy TodayCrude Oil Price HikeSleep Orders You should not IgnoreGold and Silver Rate todayRajputana Stainless IPOHurun Rich List 2026International Women's Day 2026Defence Stocks Outlook