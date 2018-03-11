-
March 12, 2018, Monday
India condoles loss of lives in Kathmandu air crash, offers help
India on Monday condoled the loss of lives in a Bangladesh airline's crash in Nepal's capital Kathmandu and offered any ...
Rahul discusses fake news, climate change with Macron
Congress President Rahul Gandhi met French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday and said they discussed issues common to both ...
Iran to increase trade to $5 bn with Pakistan
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Monday vowed to increase his country's trade with Pakistan to $5 billion by 2021, as the ...
49 dead in Nepal plane crash horror
As many as 49 people were killed and 22 injured when a passenger plane of the US-Bangla Airlines, flying to Kathmandu from Dhaka, ...
Qatari PM visits Morocco to reinforce bilateral ties
Rabat, March 12 (IANS/MAP) Qatari Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani is in ...
Indo-French centre for engineers inaugurated in Bengaluru
Coinciding with the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to India, an Indo-French Centre of Excellence (CoE) was inaugurated ...
Macron, Modi take boat ride across Ganga
French President Emanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a boat ride on the Ganga here on Monday, animatedly talking ...
Modi-Macron inaugurate UP's biggest solar plant
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday inaugurated the biggest solar power plant of ...
Trump's Middle East peace plan nearly ready
Donald Trump's administration was putting the finishing touches on its long-awaited Middle East peace plan and the President is ...
China welcomes India's 'positive' remarks
China on Monday welcomed as positive India's remarks that it was ready to develop relations with Beijing and sort out differences ...
Modi receives Macron in Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife here on Monday, officials said.
Iranian Foreign Minister in Pakistan for talks
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has arrived in Pakistan on a three-day visit for talks on regional issues, ...
US will not make concessions to N.Korea: CIA
The US government will not make concessions during negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and will demand that ...
Indo-French group to take ahead cooperation in education
The first-ever Indo-French Knowledge Summit ended successfully here on Sunday with a landmark agreement on mutual recognition of ...
Netanyahu warns of nuclear arms race in Mideast
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Sunday of a nuclear arms race in the Middle East if the deal to limit Iran's ...
French President visits Taj Mahal
French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday visited the Taj Mahal here, officials said.
China scraps two-term presidency limit, gives Xi Jinping indefinite rule
In a historic decision, China on Sunday removed the two-term limit on presidency and vice presidency, clearing the decks for the ...
Macron announces 700mn euros to solar-power at ISA
Announcing an additional 700 million euros investment for solar-energy, French President Emmanuel Macron, at the first ...
Vikram Solar signs deal with French atomic energy commission
Solar solutions provider Vikram Solar has signed an agreement with the French national Atomic Energy and Alternative Energy ...
