-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Pandemonium in Kolkata school over allegation of lesbianism against students
Irate guardians staged a noisy protest on Monday after authorities of a Kolkata girls school levelled allegations of lesbianism ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Rs 231.5 cr spent over ST women's education in 6 years: Minister
The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs on Monday said it has released Rs 231.5 crore in last six years for strengthening education ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Rahul discusses fake news, climate change with Macron
Congress President Rahul Gandhi met French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday and said they discussed issues common to both ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Punjab Minister courts controversy over 'shame' remark on IAS officers
Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal's remark shaming the English skills of IAS officers in the state has started a new ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Rahul condoles deaths in plane crash, forest fire
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the deaths in the Nepal plane crash and forest fire in Tamil Nadu.
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
14 candidates for 10 Rajya Sabha seats in UP
Fourteen candidates, including 11 from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), field their nomination papers for the biennial ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Centre approves HM's medal for excellence in police investigation
The central government on Monday approved a proposal to institute the "Union Home Ministers Medal for Excellence in Police ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Farmer suicides increased under Modi government: Congress
The Congress on Monday alleged that farmer suicides have increased by 41.7 per cent since the formation of the Modi government in ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Goa ex-Minister drives into controversy with beach driving (Lead, Correcting headline)
Former Goa Tourism Minister Francisco alias Mickky Pacheco found himself in a controversy after a clipping of him driving an SUV ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Ex-Nagaland CM Zeliang seeks fresh date to appear before NIA
The NIA on Monday summoned former Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang for questioning in connection with an alleged "tax ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Kolkata Mayor files police complaint, seeks security
City Mayor and West Bengal Minister Sovan Chatterjee, engaged in a bitter legal battle with his wife, on Monday said he was ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Poor need not worry about treatment costs, we will take care: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the poor need not worry any longer on their treatment as his government is ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Congress leaders flay action against protesters in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu
Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Monday condemned the action by the state government against those who peacefully ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Iran to increase trade to $5 bn with Pakistan
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Monday vowed to increase his country's trade with Pakistan to $5 billion by 2021, as the ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Goa Minister drives into controversy with beach driving, assault allegations
Former Tourism Minister Francisco alias Mickky Pacheco found himself in a controversy after a clipping of him driving an SUV on a ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Nagaland CM allocates portfolios to new ministers
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday allocated portfolios to his newly-inducted ministers, keeping Finance, Personnel ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Not enough, says Omar after Drabu's expulsion
National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Monday that sacking Finance Minister ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Goa government not doing enough to check fish poaching: Congress
The Goa government is not doing enough to stop poaching by fishermen from Maharashtra and Karnataka, state Congress president ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
'Long March' succeeds, Maharashtra concedes farmers' demands (Roundup)
The gruelling 200-km, six-day long 'Long March' by over 35,000 farmers ended on a positive note, with the Maharashtra government ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Naresh Agrawal hasn't done it first time...
Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha member Naresh Agrawal, known for shooting off his mouth, started off his new innings in the BJP with ...
