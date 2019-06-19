Republican Sena files complaint against Congress over LS poll claim

The has approached the complaining that some people tried to spread rumours that its Anandraj Ambedkar, grandson of B.R. Ambedkar, joined the ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

told IANS over phone: "We have filed a case with the police over the false news."

Meanwhile, leaders of the accepted a mistake made by their communication team on May 4.

A senior requesting anonymity said: "We were aware of some BJP, and party leaders joining the party. But a goof-up happened from the communication team, which sent a wrong press release saying, ' joins Congress'."

The on May 4 in an official statement said that prominent leaders of the BJP, and Poorvanchal Gana Parishad had joined the Congress in the presence of its Delhi unit

The release also claimed that Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar's grandson Anandraj Ambedkar, who was of Republican Sena, had also joined the Congress party.

The party in its release said that Anandraj Ambedkar, along with Rakesh Prajapati, president of chapter, and thousands of his party supporters, also joined the Congress party and announced that his party was fray in support of the Congress candidates.

--IANS

aks/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)