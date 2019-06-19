Four RBU departmental heads resign over 'racist slurs'

In a sensational turn of events, four departmental heads of the have stepped down alleging racist slurs targeted against them by state's ruling students wing members.

The Chhatra Parishad leaders, however, termed the allegations as baseless, and counter-charged that these were only a ruse on the part of the professors to fend off accusations that they did not take classes regularly.

The four departmental heads submitted their resignations to on Monday.

They also blamed some leaders of non-teaching staff union of insulting them repeatedly.

"it is impossible to work like this. We can't continue," said one of the departmental heads, almost breaking down.

Alarmed over the developments, Minister said such happenings, if true, would besmirch the reputation of the reputed institution.

Chatterjee, who discussed the issue with Ray Chaudhury, said his department was looking into the matter.

There were also allegations of old cases of caste and racial slurs not being probed properly.

--IANS

ssp/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)