Bengal BJP activist murdered, party blames Trinamool

A BJP youth wing activist was on Tuesday killed in West Bengal's Behar district as post-poll violence continue to rock the state.

The saffron party has accused the state's ruling of being behind the murder.

"Ananda Pal, a 28-year-old Bharatiya Janata Yuba Morcha (BJYM) activist is brutally murdered by goons in Behar district's Natabari area on Tuesday.

"Does (Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee have no mercy? This is the darkest hour in Bengal's history," the BJP said in a

Just a few days back, the BJP claimed that another party worker, identified as Saraswati Das, was killed in Bengal's Basirhat.

The incident was preceded by violent clashes between Trinamool and BJP workers in North 24 district's Sandeshkhali where at least two BJP and one Trinamool workers were killed.

