Super sleuth, who interrogated Dawood Ibrahim, says don confessed to crime

The super sleuth who interrogated has finally penned a book revealing the don was an ordinary looking coward person, who confessed that he was involved in (organised)

Former of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, B.V. Kumar, also known as the super sleuth of Indian customs, has revealed in his new book 'DRI and the Dons' that initial whereabouts of was disclosed to him by one Rasheed Arba, an alleged underworld figure married to the sister of famous Bollywood

Speaking with the IANS, B.V. Kumar said that purpose of writing the book on underworld dons, particularly on and Haji Mastan, was to showcase DRI's matchless contribution in initiating tough action against most dreaded underworld syndicates of South

"We were the key agency to detain and interrogate Dawood Ibrahim and book him under COFEPOSA. When I got Dawood detained (in July 1983), a petition came up in the High Court of for an immediate hearing. On don's behalf, had appeared to get Dawood released from detention," Kumar said.

Dawood Ibrahim, who later jumped bail and escaped to is still wanted by the DRI under the COFEPOSA case registered by B.V. Kumar.

Kumar is one among a few (IRS) officers who led DRI as well as (NCB) and had a wonderful career in which he crushed the notorious underworld syndicates of

Remembering his encounter with Dawood, Kumar said that he was posted as Customs in Ahmedabad in the mid-eighties. During that period a bloody gangland shootout between Dawood Ibrahim and gang had created a scare in the society, affecting peace in and

Kumar writes in his book that one day while returning from to by car, Dawood was accidentally hit by a bullet fired by his aide, sitting in the rear seat of the vehicle. The shot was actually aimed at Alamzeb, D-company's gang rival owing allegiance to

In his book, the former IRS reveals that the bullet had hit Dawood in the neck, but the injury was minor. The don was taken to "I was informed about the incident and I immediately spoke to P.K. Dutta, the then of Police, Baroda.

Later during interrogation Dawood admitted that he was doing 'number do ka dhandha' (involved in illegal activities). He was talking to me in Hindi. I found him as an ordinary person who looked calm. The interrogation continued for half an hour at Dutta's office. I then returned to Ahmedabad and obtained a detention warrant against Dawood under COFEPOSA," said Kumar.

When asked how Dawood managed to become one of the most dangerous underworld dons in Asia, Kumar said that lack of political will seems to be the biggest reason for this.

"Dawood used his money power to lure everyone. From Bollywood stars to cricketers and maybe some big politicians. But I am of the view that once signed extradition treaty with the UAE, the underworld lord was compelled to leave and take a permanent refuge in

He is no more as influential as he was in the UAE "where he was rubbing shoulders with celebrities," he said.

Kumar said he presumes Dawood is not well these days and might remain in till everything is over for the

