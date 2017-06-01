Financial X-Ray
July 18, 2017, Tuesday
Has Jubilant FoodWorks got its mojo back?
Same-store sales at 6.5% in Q1 is the best in the past 9 quarters
July 18, 2017, Tuesday
ACC's strong operating performance in Q2 could lift sentiment
Improving operating profit despite rising costs should push up Street's confidence
July 10, 2017, Monday
Will India Inc's Q1 report meet investor expectations? That is the question
Starting this week, India Inc would again gear up for its busy quarterly earnings period. The question is if corporate India ...
June 14, 2017, Wednesday
Tejas Networks: Strong growth prospects, premium valuations
Prices could have been more attractive, due to weak financials
June 14, 2017, Wednesday
Sun Pharma's niche drug ramp-up key to growth
Despite the Zetia launch, FY18 could be subdued given pricing pressures
June 13, 2017, Tuesday
L&T: Course correction yielding results
Better returns profile, reduction in working capital dependence positives
June 13, 2017, Tuesday
Coal India: Near-term concerns cloud earnings outlook
Rising costs and downgrades of its mines coupled with weak quarterly performance saw the Coal India stock hit its 52-week lows ...
June 10, 2017, Saturday
Tyre companies' stocks could see more upsides
Falling natural rubber prices and expectations of higher demand are positives for the sector
June 10, 2017, Saturday
Growth prospects upbeat for gas players
Pressure on natural gas prices will drive earnings of gas companies
June 09, 2017, Friday
ICICI Prudential Life: From dud IPO to star performer
After trading at a discount on listing, stock has gained 27%
June 09, 2017, Friday
More gains ahead for steel stocks
JSW, Tata Steel best-placed to gain most from the sector's re-rating
June 08, 2017, Thursday
RBI policy a positive surprise for housing finance cos; expect rate cuts
Lower provisioning and risk weights to drive further rate cuts in home loans
June 08, 2017, Thursday
Why Credit Suisse likes Indian counterparts
Brokerage has 'outperform' rating on IIFL, Edelweiss, given growth opportunity, profitability, RoE
June 07, 2017, Wednesday
Client monetisation a key challenge for Matrimony.com IPO
Matrimony.com, which owns matrimonial classifieds portals bharatmatrimony.com, elitematrimony.com, communitymatrimony.com, ...
June 07, 2017, Wednesday
SAIL: Profitability uptick holds key to upgrades
The Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) stock has not moved much since its results, despite the company being in the news for its ...
June 05, 2017, Monday
Recovery for Bharat Financial and Ujjivan some time away
Stocks of micro finance institutions (MFIs) and small finance banks (SFBs) are yet to pick up after a weak March quarter ...
June 05, 2017, Monday
GST another growth enabler for Titan
A lower-than-expected tax rate leads to a 17% spike in the stock price
June 02, 2017, Friday
New launches to help TVS gain market share in FY18
The TVS Motor stock was up nearly 4 per cent intraday on volume performance in May which beat analyst estimates. While the ...
June 02, 2017, Friday
Street cheers GMR Infra's debt-reduction move
Earnings estimates may be revised but better show from power, roads, EPC holds key to major upgrades
June 01, 2017, Thursday
Apollo Hospital: Growth hinges on maturing hospitals, occupancies
With major capacity expansions behind it, margins to improve gradually