-
November 27, 2016, Sunday
Diversify beyond fixed deposits
Interest rates on bank FDs have started coming down and rates on other fixed-income products will also decline. Investors should ...
-
November 21, 2016, Monday
Perpetual bonds by PSU banks offer higher rates than FDs
Liquidity can be an issue. Also dividends are paid only if issuing banks is profitable
-
October 22, 2016, Saturday
A strong case for long-term FDs
Banks are offering similar interest rates for short and long-term deposits; the latter is preferable for safe returns
-
January 06, 2016, Wednesday
Non-callable FDs suit conservative HNIs
Those looking for higher returns can look at tax-free bonds or debt funds that are more tax-efficient
-
December 01, 2015, Tuesday
No rate cut is good news for depositors
Use this window to lock into bank FDs; unless govt cuts small savings rates, banks may not cut deposit rates
-
July 05, 2015, Sunday
Depositors get some protection if bank fails
Deposits up to Rs 1 lakh are insured. Read on for ways to raise this cover
-
April 26, 2015, Sunday
Lumpsum withdrawals: Debt funds score over FDs
Typically, it is believed that both fixed deposits (FDs) and debt funds face similar taxation, barring the inflation indexation ...
-
March 04, 2015, Wednesday
Get locked into FDs
With banks likely to cut rates, investing in a product that offers 8-9% annually will be beneficial
-
December 07, 2014, Sunday
Time to lock in your fixed deposit
Act now, as bank deposit rates are likely to come down in the near future; supplement this with a few other instruments
-
October 08, 2014, Wednesday
Deposit rating no investment recommendation
It only shows a company's quality. Invest if you can stomach the credit risk and then keep track of the rating, to avoid getting ...
-
September 07, 2014, Sunday
40 years ago...and now: Lowest returns, consistently popular
They have given you much fewer returns over the past 40 years compared to many asset classes; yet, bank FDs remain one of the ...
-
September 07, 2014, Sunday
Fixed deposits, NCDs score for one-year horizon
For a three-year period, fixed maturity plans are better, but consider the quality of the portfolio
-
May 10, 2014, Saturday
Stay nimble, choose debt funds over FDs
These schemes give higher returns than savings bank accounts and more flexibility than fixed deposits
-
April 14, 2014, Monday
No TDS on deposits doesn't mean these are tax-free
Interest income on deposits is taxable according to your tax bracket
-
February 26, 2014, Wednesday
Rates aren't only important in FDs
Divide the total amount to invest in different tenures and invest in established banks
-
November 14, 2013, Thursday
Short-term fixed deposits shine again
Bank deposit rates are rising, making short-term FDs attractive. For tenures of over a year, though, FMPs fare better
-
July 11, 2013, Thursday
How to earn more from your fixed deposit
Go for banks that deduct TDS annually while paying interest quarterly. This improves your returns substantially
-
June 23, 2013, Sunday
Use debt to beat volatility
In these uncertain times, fixed income products such as bank FDs and bond funds are good places to park your funds
-
April 26, 2013, Friday
Right time to plan a bank FD or RD investment
The loan rate has been curtailed with an outlook to stimulate the growth in financial system and provides a lifeline to the much ...
-
March 05, 2013, Tuesday
Fixed options dry up for senior citizens
With banks reducing rates on FDs and Budget doubling dividend distribution tax, things don't look so good
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- Grounding of 11 IndiGo, GoAir planes leaves hundreds of passengers stranded
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme