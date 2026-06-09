Borrowing can help you move ahead faster, but it can create pressure that lasts for years. The difference usually comes down to why you are borrowing and whether your income can support it comfortably.

borrowing is used to maintain a lifestyle that your current income cannot sustain. That is where problems begin. In some cases, a loan supports your future. For example, education or a home can improve your long-term financial position. In other cases,is used to maintain a lifestyle that your current income cannot sustain. That is where problems begin.

Instead of seeing borrowing as good or bad, it helps to look at it as a decision path: what you are borrowing for, how much it will cost, and how it fits into your current stage of life.

Loan costs

Most people focus only on the interest rate, but that is not the full picture. A few basic terms are worth understanding:

Interest rate: The percentage charged on the loan amount

The percentage charged on the loan amount Tenure: How long will it take to repay the loan

How long will it take to repay the loan Equated Monthly Installment (EMI): The fixed monthly payment you make

But the actual cost includes more.

Processing fees (charged when you take the loan)

(charged when you take the loan) Penalty charges (for delays or missed payments)

(for delays or missed payments) Prepayment charges (if you close the loan early in some cases)

You may also come across Annual Percentage Rate. It simply means the total cost of borrowing, including fees, not just the interest rate.

A few practical checks

A longer tenure reduces your EMI but increases total interest paid

A shorter tenure increases EMI but reduces overall cost

Lenders also check your Fixed Obligation to Income Ratio. This means how much of your income is already going towards EMIs.

If a large part of your income is already committed, lenders may reduce how much you can borrow.

When borrowing makes sense

For education, which can improve earning potential

For a home, which is a long-term asset

For planned expenses that you cannot comfortably pay upfront

When it becomes risky

Relying on credit cards for ongoing expenses

Borrowing for non-essential lifestyle upgrades

Taking loans when income is uncertain

How to decide fit, compare options

Once you understand the cost, the next step is to decide whether the loan fits your situation. Start with a simple question: Can you repay this without affecting your regular expenses and savings? A useful guideline:

Keep total EMIs within 30-40 per cent of your monthly income

Think about what you are borrowing for

Appreciating or useful assets (education, home) → usually easier to justify

(education, home) → usually easier to justify Depreciating purchases (cars, gadgets) → should be planned carefully

For large purchases like a car, a simple rule can help:

Put at least 20 per cent down payment

Keep the loan tenure within 4 years

Ensure the cost does not take more than 10 per cent of your monthly income

This helps avoid long-term pressure from something that loses value over time.

Compare properly before choosing

Look at total repayment, not just EMI

Check all fees and charges

Compare at least a couple of lenders

Also, think about opportunity cost. This simply means what you are giving up.

If your loan costs 9 per cent but your savings earn only 5 per cent, borrowing may still make sense, but only if the expense is necessary.

Credit profile, paperwork, repayment

Once you take a loan, the focus completely shifts to how you manage it. Your credit score, which is a record of how reliably you repay the credit taken, starts getting affected from day one. Paying on time improves it. Delays, even small ones, can pull it down. Keeping things simple helps here:

Pay on time, every time

Keep credit card usage in check instead of running close to the limit

Avoid taking multiple loans together unless necessary

Over time, situations change. Income may increase, or you may want to reduce your loan burden.

In such cases:

Paying off part of the loan early can reduce interest

Moving to another lender with a lower rate may help

Combining multiple debts into one can make tracking easier

These steps are useful only if they actually reduce cost or simplify repayment.

Financial habits that create long-term stress

Paying just the minimum due amount on credit cards

Repeatedly taking a new loan to repay an old one

Increasing spending as income rises

Ignoring early signs of repayment difficulty

A checklist before borrowing

Is this need essential, or can it wait?

Will this EMI fit in my budget comfortably?

Have I compared total costs, not just interest rates?

Do I have a backup plan if income changes?

If the answer to most of these questions is unclear, it is always better to pause.

FAQs

What is the true cost once fees, billing cycles, or tenure are included?

The true cost is the total amount you repay over the life of the loan. This usually includes interest, fees and any penalties. A longer tenure may reduce your EMI, but it increases the total repayment.

How will this affect the borrower’s credit score or future eligibility?

Regular, on-time payments help build your credit score. Missed or delayed payments can reduce it and make future borrowing more difficult or expensive.

When does prepayment, consolidation, or a balance transfer make sense?

These options make sense when they lower your overall cost or make repayment easier to manage. For example, shifting to a lower interest rate or clearing part of the loan early can help.

Which habits create debt traps or avoidable long-term stress?

Habits like relying on credit for everyday expenses, missing payments or repeatedly taking new loans to manage old ones can create long-term pressure. They often build slowly but are quite hard to reverse later.