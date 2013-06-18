-
July 22, 2015, Wednesday
How your education loan affects your credit score
In case of default or delayed repayment, not just the student's, but the co-borrower's (parent/guardian or third-party) credit ...
July 22, 2015, Wednesday
Education loans by NBFCs v/s banks
NBFCs give higher amounts since it is the only line of business for them unlike banks, which have several other products
July 22, 2015, Wednesday
How to repay an education loan
In case you are not able to find a job during campus placement or within one year, be prepared to start repayment from your own ...
July 22, 2015, Wednesday
How much education loan can you get
For loans above Rs 4.5 lakh, tangible collateral security is a must
July 22, 2015, Wednesday
How to get an education loan
Apart from properly affiliated Indian institutes, the loans will also be available for courses conducted by overseas professional ...
April 07, 2014, Monday
Funding options for foreign studies
If you don't have ready fund flow, you will never be able to get enrolled as it is first and foremost requirement of all ...
March 12, 2014, Wednesday
Here's how you can avoid being a bank defaulter
Through this article, we will try to explore what are the options so as to avoid a default and maintain your credit worthiness
March 05, 2014, Wednesday
Loan against Fixed Deposit: How good is it?
When an emergency arises, we look for loans from various sources. Did you even think of loan from a fixed deposit?
July 09, 2013, Tuesday
Using overdraft facility for short-term financing
Overdraft facility, not many people are aware of this facility from banks against their assets to finance short term needs
June 18, 2013, Tuesday
How to manage bank loan defaults
Missing a single EMI is reason enough for the banks to call you.
