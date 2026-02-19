Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
₹10K SIP turns ₹3.6L into ₹4.39L: HSBC Multi Cap Fund clocks 22.56% CAGR

HSBC Multi Cap Fund outperforms across market caps in 3 years

Assets under management, AUM, mutual funds

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 2:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

If you had invested in the HSBC Multi Cap Fund three years ago, your money would have grown at a 22.56% annualised return, beating broader market benchmarks and highlighting the power of diversified equity investing.
 
Launched on January 30, 2023, the fund has outperformed its benchmark NIFTY 500 Multicap 50:25:25 TRI (19.01%) and significantly beaten the Nifty 50 TRI (14.10%), showing its ability to generate alpha across market cycles. 
Past performance may or may not be sustained in future and is not a guarantee of any future returns. For SIP returns, monthly investment of Rs. 10,000/- invested on the 1st day of every month has been considered. SIP Return are calculated on XIRR bas
 
 
What your SIP would look like today

For everyday investors, the real story lies in SIP returns.
 
A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 (₹3.6 lakh total investment)
 
Value today: ₹4.39 lakh
 
XIRR: 13.41%
 
This is higher than the benchmark SIP return of 11.32%, reinforcing that disciplined investing—not timing the market—delivers results. 
Past performance may or may not be sustained in future and is not a guarantee of any future returns. The performance details provided herein are of Regular Plan - Growth Option. Returns on ₹10,000 are point-to-point returns for the specific time peri
 
"From a systematic investment perspective, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 since inception i.e. 30-Jan-23 (₹3.60 lakh invested) would have grown to ₹4,39,547, translating into an XIRR of 13.41%, outperforming 11.32% delivered by the benchmark. (Note: During the same period, value of scheme benchmark (NIFTY 500 Multicap 50:25:25 TRI) has moved to ₹4,26,445)," the company said in a statement.
 
Why the fund worked
 
The fund follows a true multi-cap strategy, meaning:
  • Minimum 25% each in large, mid, and small caps
  • Built-in diversification across market segments
  • Ability to capture growth wherever it appears
  • It uses a GARP (Growth at Reasonable Price) strategy—essentially buying quality companies that are still reasonably valued.
 
This approach matters especially in volatile markets like the ones you’ve been tracking in your recent stories on FII flows and sector shifts—because it spreads risk instead of betting on one segment.
 
"“We believe that a disciplined multi cap strategy is essential for navigating dynamic markets and capturing growth across the spectrum of Indian equities. Our fund’s strong performance is a testament to our bottom-up, GARP-driven approach and our commitment to structural diversification. While markets may experience phases of volatility, we believe a diversified multi cap strategy backed by strong research and prudent risk management can help investors participate across market cycles," said Venugopal Manghat, CIO, Equity, HSBC Mutual fund.
 
 The scheme manages an AUM of ₹5,176.73 crore as on 31st January 2026.
 
What this means for you as an investor
 
For someone like you who already understands market cycles and writes about investing trends, here’s the real takeaway:
 
  • Large caps provide stability
  • Mid & small caps drive growth
  • Multi-cap funds combine both automatically
  • Instead of trying to time which segment will outperform (which even professionals struggle with), a multi-cap fund does the allocation for you.
 
But there’s a catch
 
  • This is not a low-risk product.
  • The fund is classified as “very high risk”
  • Returns can fluctuate, especially due to small-cap exposure
  • Best suited for long-term investors (5+ year)
  Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Please read all scheme-related documents carefully before investing.

