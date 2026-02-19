Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
What are the health insurance options available to NRIs visiting India?

What are the health insurance options available to NRIs visiting India?

NRIs' overseas health plans may not be accepted in Indian hospitals since they may not have the relevant tie-ups; for such contingencies, it is best to take a local travel health

Representative image from file.

BS Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 6:52 PM IST

Indians travellers going abroad often take overseas health insurance before they leave, but what about the reverse scenario? What are health insurance options for non-resident Indians coming here? Most of their health covers from their resident countries are unlikely to be valid here, since they don't have tie-ups with Indian hospitals, besides operating on a different co-pay model. Paisabazaar provides a list of health insurance options available to NRIs while they are visiting India.  
 

Health Insurance Personal Finance

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 6:52 PM IST

