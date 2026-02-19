Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IOB launches online death claim portal: Here's how families can use it

IOB launches online death claim portal: Here's how families can use it

Portal enables digital submissions for legal heirs and nominees, promising a 15-day turnaround and waiving third-party surety for claims up to Rs 15 lakh.

Amit Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

Indian Overseas Bank has introduced an online portal to help families settle death claims without visiting its branches. The move is aimed at easing procedural hurdles that often arise after the death of an account holder.
 
The bank said legal heirs and nominees can now submit claims digitally from anywhere. For claims up to Rs 15 lakh, the process does not require a third-party surety. The bank has also committed to processing such claims within 15 days.
 
The initiative is expected to benefit families seeking settlement of savings accounts, fixed deposits and other deposit accounts with the bank.
 
 

Online process

 
Claimants can file a request directly on the bank’s dedicated portal by entering their own details and those of the deceased. The process broadly involves:
 
  • Visiting the official death claim portal of the bank
  • Select ‘new claim’
  • Indicate whether the account had a nomination
  • Enter mobile number, Aadhaar number and required verification details
  • Upload supporting documents
 
After submission, applicants receive a reference number to track the status of their claim online.

Documents you may need

 
The documentation depends on whether the account had a nominee and on the claim amount.
 
If there is a nominee:
 
  • Filled claim form
  • Death certificate
  • Officially valid identity proof of the nominee
 
If there is no nomination and the claim is up to Rs 15 lakh:
  • Claim form
  • Death certificate
  • Identity proof of claimant(s)
  • Indemnity bond and related declarations
  • Legal heir certificate or prescribed declaration
 
If there is no nomination and the claim exceeds Rs 15 lakh:
 
  • Claim form
  • Death certificate
  • Identity proof
  • Surety bond and opinion report on surety
  • Legal heir certificate or affidavit
  • Additional documents in case of minor claimants
 

RBI’s push for uniform rules

The move also comes in the backdrop of standardised instructions issued by the Reserve Bank of India in September 2025. The central bank has asked banks to harmonise their practices for settling claims of deceased customers and implement the revised framework by March 31, 2026.
 
Keeping nomination details updated can significantly reduce paperwork and delays for family members during an already difficult time.

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

