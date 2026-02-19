IOB launches online death claim portal: Here's how families can use it

Indian Overseas Bank has introduced an online portal to help families settle death claims without visiting its branches. The move is aimed at easing procedural hurdles that often arise after the death of an account holder.

The bank said legal heirs and nominees can now submit claims digitally from anywhere. For claims up to Rs 15 lakh, the process does not require a third-party surety. The bank has also committed to processing such claims within 15 days.

The initiative is expected to benefit families seeking settlement of savings accounts, fixed deposits and other deposit accounts with the bank.

Online process

Claimants can file a request directly on the bank’s dedicated portal by entering their own details and those of the deceased. The process broadly involves:

Visiting the official death claim portal of the bank

Select ‘new claim’

Indicate whether the account had a nomination

Enter mobile number, Aadhaar number and required verification details

Upload supporting documents

After submission, applicants receive a reference number to track the status of their claim online.

Documents you may need

The documentation depends on whether the account had a nominee and on the claim amount.

If there is a nominee:

Filled claim form

Death certificate

Officially valid identity proof of the nominee

If there is no nomination and the claim is up to Rs 15 lakh:

Claim form

Death certificate

Identity proof of claimant(s)

Indemnity bond and related declarations

Legal heir certificate or prescribed declaration

If there is no nomination and the claim exceeds Rs 15 lakh:

Claim form

Death certificate

Identity proof

Surety bond and opinion report on surety

Legal heir certificate or affidavit

Additional documents in case of minor claimants

RBI’s push for uniform rules

The move also comes in the backdrop of standardised instructions issued by the Reserve Bank of India in September 2025. The central bank has asked banks to harmonise their practices for settling claims of deceased customers and implement the revised framework by March 31, 2026.

Keeping nomination details updated can significantly reduce paperwork and delays for family members during an already difficult time.