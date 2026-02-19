Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Buying a home? Expect bigger sizes as average flats grow 17% in 2 years

Buying a home? Expect bigger sizes as average flats grow 17% in 2 years

NCR saw highest growth of 30% in avg. flat sizes among top 7 cities - from 1,890 sq. ft. in 2023 to approx. 2,466 sq. ft in 2025, due to increased new supply in luxury segment

India’s housing market is undergoing a structural shift—and if you’re planning to buy a home, it’s going to impact both your choices and your budget.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 2:03 PM IST

According to latest data from ANAROCK, the average home size across India's top 7 cities has jumped 17% in just two years, rising from 1,420 sq. ft. in 2023 to 1,656 sq. ft. in 2025. This isn’t just a design trend—it’s a clear signal of what today’s homebuyers want: more space, better layouts, and lifestyle upgrades.
 
"Large 3 to 4BHKs and homes with added study rooms have now become mainstream in many of the top 7 cities, and the highly motivated buyers of such units remain unfazed by the higher price tags," said Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group. "This trend either flies squarely in the face of rumours around a cooling residential market or defines where the demand actually exists. Luxury housing is firmly in the driver's seat."
 
 
"Despite relentless price growth in high-demand corridors, our latest data shows that the average sizes of homes across the top 7 cities together saw a steep 17% jump in the last two years – from 1,420 sq. ft. in 2023 to approx. 1,676 sq. ft. in 2025' added Puri. "The last one year alone witnessed an 8% growth, with the average flat size at 1,540 sq. ft. in 2024." 
17% bigger homes, 30% jump in NCR: India’s housing shifts gears

The Standouts
 
Of the top 7 cities, NCR saw the highest avg. flat size growth (30%) in the last two years – from approx. 1,890 sq. ft. in 2023 to approx. 2,466 sq. ft. in 2025. Notably, NCR has seen a significant increase in new luxury supply (homes priced >Rs 1.5 Cr) in this period. In 2023, out of the total 36,735 units launched in NCR, the luxury homes segment accounted for a 40% share; in 2025, NCR saw 61,775 units launched overall. The luxury segment - primarily defined by bigger sizes and superior amenities - captured a staggering 80% share.
 
Notably, MMR has seen a 12% rise in average flat sizes in the last two years - contrary to the previous year’s growth readings. The average flat sizes in MMR stood at 810 sq. ft. in 2023 and increased to 904 sq. ft. in 2025.
 
Kolkata and Pune saw average flat sizes grow in single digits - 2% & 5%, respectively - in this period. 
 
“Luxury residential real estate is now less about shelter or investment and more about high-flying lifestyle and social signalling," saidm Puri. "It has become a definitive expression of personal success and social mobility. Even ‘regular home’ buyers are coming to the market with expectations of bigger spaces, superior layouts, and upgraded living standards. Beyond doubt, the COVID-19 pandemic has left a lasting psychological imprint on the entire market."
 
Comparing pre-and-post-COVID data trends shows a 45% jump in average home sizes across the top 7 cities – from 1,140 sq. ft. in 2019 to approx. 1,656 sq. ft. in 2025. NCR has seen average flat sizes almost doubling in 2025 against 2019. Hyderabad also saw a 53% jump in average sizes in this six-year period. 
NCR leads the surge with a massive 30% jump in average home sizes
 
City Highlights
 
The two-yearly trend in average flat sizes across the top 7 cities shows a rise of over 17% – from 1,420 sq. ft. in 2023 to about 1,656 sq. ft. in 2025. In the last one year, avg. sizes rose 8% - only Pune saw flat sizes decrease by 1% in this period.
 
In NCR, the average flat size increased by 30% in the last two years - from 1,890 sq. ft. in 2023 to over 2,466 sq. ft. in 2025. In the last one year, avg. sizes increased by just 1% in the region. In 2024, avg. flat size in NCR stood at 2,435 sq. ft. In last two years, NCR saw the highest jump among all the top 7 cities.
 
Chennai saw a 24% jump in avg. flat sizes in the last two years – from 1,260 sq. ft. in 2023 to nearly 1,561 sq. ft. in 2025. In the last one-year period there has been a 8% jump in avg. flat sizes in the city.
 
Bengaluru saw 21% two-yearly jump in avg. flat sizes – from 1,484 sq. ft. in 2023 to nearly 1,790 sq. ft. in 2025. Between 2024 and 2025, the city saw average flat sizes increase by 8%.
 
In Hyderabad, the average flat size increased by 13% in the two-year period - from 2,299 sq. ft. in 2023 to over 2,600 sq. ft. in 2025. 
 
Interestingly, between 2024 and 2025, Hyderabad is the only city to see double-digit growth in average flat sizes – by 24%.
 
In MMR, avg. flat sizes continue to remain the lowest among the top 7 cities at 904 sq. ft. in 2025. There has been a 12% increase in 2025 against 2023 when it stood at nearly 810 sq. ft. In the one-year period, the region saw avg. flat sizes see a 5% increase.
 
Avg. flat sizes in Pune saw 5% two-yearly increase to 1,119 sq. ft. in 2025 from 1,070 sq. ft. back in 2023. In the last one year, Pune is the only city to see a 1% decline in avg. flat sizes.
 
Avg. flat sizes in Kolkata saw mere 2% increase in two years to 1,151 sq. ft. in 2025 from 1,124 sq. ft. back in 2023. In 2024, the avg. flat size stood at around 1,149 sq. ft., thereby remaining almost similar in 2025.

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 2:03 PM IST

