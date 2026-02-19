8th Pay Commission WhatsApp scam alert: Salary bait traps employees

Central government employees and pensioners are being warned about a fresh WhatsApp scam linked to the upcoming 8th Pay Commission. Fraudsters are circulating messages that claim to offer a preview of revised salaries, but officials say the links could expose users to serious financial loss.

Cyber criminals are exploiting this interest to lure victims into downloading malicious software.

Fake salary calculator links

According to official alerts, scammers are sending WhatsApp messages that appear to offer an “8th Pay Commission salary calculator”. Recipients are asked to click a link and download an APK file.

An APK file is an Android application package. While it may look like a harmless calculator app, it is actually malware. Once installed, it can give fraudsters remote access to the user’s mobile phone.

With such access, criminals can:

Read SMS messages, including bank alerts and one-time passwords

Access stored personal and financial data

Initiate unauthorised transactions from linked bank account.

Officials caution that victims may not immediately realise their device has been compromised. By the time suspicious transactions are detected, funds may already have been siphoned off.

Government issues clear warning

Authorities have clarified that no government department sends APK files through WhatsApp or other messaging platforms. Any such message should be treated as suspicious.

Employees are advised to:

Avoid clicking on unknown links, even if the message appears official

Never download apps from unverified sources

Check pay commission updates only through official government websites

The official website of the 8th Pay Commission has been launched to provide authentic information and invite suggestions on pay, allowances and service conditions.

Employees and pensioners should rely only on such verified platforms.

Why extra caution is necessary

Cyber frauds are becoming increasingly targeted. Messages promising financial gains or urgent updates are designed to trigger quick reactions. In cases involving salary revisions, the emotional pull can be strong.

A brief pause before clicking any link can prevent significant financial damage. Verifying information through official channels remains the most effective safeguard against such scams.