Friday, February 20, 2026 | 10:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / TV actress Tejasswi Prakash buys ₹7.63 crore home in Mumbai's Bandra West

TV actress Tejasswi Prakash buys ₹7.63 crore home in Mumbai's Bandra West

The deal pertains to a flat in Bay Heights, located on Krishna Chandra Marg in Bandra Reclamation-one of the city's most sought-after residential micro-markets.

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar is an Indian actress who works in Hindi television and Marathi films. She is a recipient of an Indian Television Academy Award and an Indian Telly Awar

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar is an Indian actress who works in Hindi television and Marathi films. She is a recipient of an Indian Television Academy Award and an Indian Telly Awar

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 10:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Television actor Tejasswi Prakash has purchased a premium apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra West locality for ₹7.63 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.
 
The deal pertains to a flat in Bay Heights, located on Krishna Chandra Marg in Bandra Reclamation—one of the city’s most sought-after residential micro-markets. The apartment, measuring 121.14 sq metres (approximately 1,304 sq ft), was acquired from developer Excel Enterprises India Private Limited. The transaction was registered on February 16, 2026.
 
The home comes with two car parking spaces. The buyer paid a stamp duty of ₹38.15 lakh for the transaction. As per the agreement, possession of the property is scheduled for November 29, 2030.
 
 
Bandra West continues to remain a hotspot for celebrity and high-net-worth homebuyers, thanks to its proximity to business districts, sea-facing properties, and vibrant lifestyle ecosystem. The latest purchase reflects sustained demand for premium residential assets in Mumbai, even as property prices remain elevated.
 
Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar is an Indian actress who works in Hindi television and Marathi films. She is a recipient of an Indian Television Academy Award and an Indian Telly Award. She is best known for portraying Ragini Gadodia in Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur and Pratha Gujral in Naagin 6

More From This Section

RBI

Draft norms for recovery agents seek higher accountability for bankspremium

Mutual funds

Expect high single-digit or low double-digit return in MAAFs over long termpremium

Smallcap mutual funds, mutual funds

Fund review: ICICI Prudential Short Term Fund

Bima Sugam, insurance, life insurance, health insurance, group insurance

What are the health insurance options available to NRIs visiting India?

Saree

Six yards of rising value: Why the saree is a smart style investment

Topics : Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 10:03 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Stocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance