TV actress Tejasswi Prakash buys ₹7.63 crore home in Mumbai's Bandra West

Television actor Tejasswi Prakash has purchased a premium apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra West locality for ₹7.63 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The deal pertains to a flat in Bay Heights, located on Krishna Chandra Marg in Bandra Reclamation—one of the city’s most sought-after residential micro-markets. The apartment, measuring 121.14 sq metres (approximately 1,304 sq ft), was acquired from developer Excel Enterprises India Private Limited. The transaction was registered on February 16, 2026.

The home comes with two car parking spaces. The buyer paid a stamp duty of ₹38.15 lakh for the transaction. As per the agreement, possession of the property is scheduled for November 29, 2030.

Bandra West continues to remain a hotspot for celebrity and high-net-worth homebuyers, thanks to its proximity to business districts, sea-facing properties, and vibrant lifestyle ecosystem. The latest purchase reflects sustained demand for premium residential assets in Mumbai, even as property prices remain elevated.

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar is an Indian actress who works in Hindi television and Marathi films. She is a recipient of an Indian Television Academy Award and an Indian Telly Award. She is best known for portraying Ragini Gadodia in Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur and Pratha Gujral in Naagin 6