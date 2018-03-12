Start-ups in India
TOP STORY
Housing start-up Placio is helping students find a home away from home
The start-up was founded by Rohit Pateria, a chartered accountant, and Ankush Arora, a post-graduate in hospitality, in 2016
Subscribe to the Business Standard Start-ups Newsletters
please wait...
Start-ups are disrupting the way we do business. Know the latest news and trends as Business Standard reporters and editors track start-ups in India and globally on how they are changing the business landscape. Subscribe to our newsletter.
STARTUP NEWS
-
Fintech start-up EarlySalary is making emergency loans more affordable
EarlySalary recently raised Series B funds of Rs 1 billion from investors such as Eight Roads ventures, IDG Ventures, DHFL, and Ashok Agarwal
-
Sistema Asia-led group invests $12 mn in fitness startup HealthifyMe
HealthifyMe intends to use the fresh round of funding to deepen its presence in India
AROUND THE WORLD
-
Facebook buys facial recognition tech startup FacioMetrics
FacioMetrics specializes in using AI to give facial image analysis capabilities to applications that run on smartphones
-
Zhihu, a Quora clone, is now worth a billion dollars
The start-up has managed to survive despite the onslaught of a tech giant, reports Tech in Asia
STARTUP CORNER
Housing start-up Placio is helping students find a home away from home
The start-up was founded by Rohit Pateria, a chartered accountant, and Ankush Arora, a post-graduate in hospitality, in 2016
PEOPLE
Indian students going to UK, US varsities to go up by 50%: Edtech firm
Investors estimate the market value of global students in the UK and the US at $80 billion a year
Bombay Shaving Company raises Rs 4 cr from 25 angel investors
The startup designs and sells high quality shaving products online
Silicon Valley firm Boomtrain acquires messaging platform Nudgespot
The deal amount is undisclosed
Jugnoo launches ready-to-eat meal delivery services
The new launch offers meal delivery service throughout Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali, taking orders between 12 midnight to 12 noon
IIM-A's CIIE invests in healthtech start-ups Doux Dentistry, Zeolr
Doux offers affordable dental care, Zeolr is into developing solutions to aid in better management of chronic diseases by patients
IIM-A's CIIE invests in healthtech start-ups Doux Dentistry, Zeolr
Doux offers affordable dental care, Zeolr is into developing solutions to aid in better management of chronic diseases by patients
EXPERT VIEW: INVESTOR’S TAKE
Peesh Chopra: Should startups be the new university diploma?
With companies like Facebook, Napster coming out of college dropouts, one wonders if college is necessary