Placio

Housing start-up Placio is helping students find a home away from home

The start-up was founded by Rohit Pateria, a chartered accountant, and Ankush Arora, a post-graduate in hospitality, in 2016

STARTUP CORNER

earlysalary founders

Fintech start-up EarlySalary is making emergency loans more affordable

Archit Naraniwal (left), Utkarsh Narain (middle, second row), and Rishi Sharma (right), three of the four founders of Faclon

Faclon provides solutions to remove inefficiencies in water management

PEOPLE

EXPERT VIEW: INVESTOR’S TAKE

Expert Take: Truth about Indian startup bubble - is it happening?

Peesh Chopra: Should startups be the new university diploma?

With companies like Facebook, Napster coming out of college dropouts, one wonders if college is necessary

Shivpriya Nanda: Starting out - what does an entrepreneur need to have in place?

Shivpriya Nanda: Generating money - Types of funding that an entrepreneur needs and when

FOUNDER'S DIARY

Sumit Chhazed, co-founder, CredR

Founder's Diary: How to battle the funding squeeze in today's start-up market

MENTORING

Want to start up? How to tell your loved ones

