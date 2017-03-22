UP Election Results 2017
November 28, 2017, Tuesday
UP civic polls: Sonia's pocket borough to vote in Gandhis' absentia
Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have kept away from electioneering and canvassing for candidates
April 04, 2017, Tuesday
Interpreting the UP verdict
Dismissing the verdict as only polarisation is an oversimplification. A lot more is at work
March 30, 2017, Thursday
How SP and BSP helped Yogi Adityanath get away with his hate speeches
He became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on March 18
March 28, 2017, Tuesday
Abbatoirs and Romeo Squads: Hardliner Adityanath a handful for Modi in UP
Since he became CM, Yogi Adityanath has sounded more statesman than rabble-rouser
March 28, 2017, Tuesday
Trump calls Modi to congratulate him on UP & Uttarakhand election victory
BJP juggernaut rolled on in UP and in the neighbouring state of Uttarakhand
March 27, 2017, Monday
Yogi Adityanath as Uttar Pradesh CM: Rabble-rouser or do-gooder?
Dhruv Munjal travels to Gorakhpur to assess the ascetic's work and politics in his own playground
March 27, 2017, Monday
Meat ban to Anti-romeo squad: Yogi Adityanath's governance model for UP
Party's core supporters are convinced thst his governance model set for Uttar Pradesh is right
March 26, 2017, Sunday
BJP MLA threatens to break limbs of those who kill and disrespect cows
UP CM Yogi Adityanath has also directed that the ban on cow smuggling be enforced
March 26, 2017, Sunday
Yogi Adityanath promises no bias on religion, caste
Rs 1 lakh aid will be given to Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims by the UP government
March 24, 2017, Friday
EVM tampering issue: SC wants Election Commission's reply in 4 weeks
PIL said that EVMs could be tampered and should be subjected to tests by a foreign expert
March 23, 2017, Thursday
Adityanath as UP CM: Uttam Pradesh or Yogi Pradesh?
Adityanath follows strict work ethics but he'll be challenged by UP's dismal state of affairs
March 23, 2017, Thursday
Yogi Adiyanath bans pan, gutka in UP offices, allocates portfolios
Adityanath was elected leader of Bharatiya Janata Party legislative party on Saturday
March 22, 2017, Wednesday
Cows from Gorakhpur to be shifted to CM Adityanath's Lucknow residence
'Gauseva' or service of cows has been a part of the 44-year old priest's regimen for several years
March 22, 2017, Wednesday
Ensure quick disposal of files, UP CM Adityanath to officials
Adds, he would personally monitor the movement of files directly
March 22, 2017, Wednesday
Adityanath allocates portfolios, retains 36 depts with himself
Deputy CM Keshav Maurya gets PWD, Food Processing, Entertainment Tax, Public Enterprises Deptt
March 22, 2017, Wednesday
Prepare action plan against illegal abattoirs: Yogi to officials
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath Yogi has directed officials to prepare an action plan for closing down illegal abattoirs ...
March 22, 2017, Wednesday
After Adityanath's slaughter house ban, women police battalions for UP?
Yogi Adityanath has made BJP's Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra the state's Magna Carta
March 22, 2017, Wednesday
Dig at Rahul, Akhilesh: Yogi Adityanath's parting shot as MP
New Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday quit his Lok Sabha membership
March 22, 2017, Wednesday
From Mahant to Uttar Pradesh CM: Here's Yogi Adityanath's road to power
Adityanath is a familiar face in national politics due to his communal remarks from time to time
March 22, 2017, Wednesday
Post Modi's UP victory, analysts sing a different tune on demonetisation
Predictions of slower economic recovery and job loss appear to have been turned on their heads