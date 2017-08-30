March 06, 2018, Tuesday Pay of employees deputed abroad isn't taxable in India, TDS doesn't apply A new AAR ruling provides relief to employees deputed overseas and who receive salaries abroad as well as in India

February 09, 2018, Friday Budget 2018: Restrictions on using capital gains bonds to save tax Gains from asset classes apart from property have to be invested in other instruments

February 05, 2018, Monday For cancelling GST registration, pay ITC or output tax, whichever is more In accordance with Section 17(5) (h) of the CGST Act, 2017, input tax credit shall not be available in respect of goods destroyed

January 24, 2018, Wednesday Rent receipts are not enough to prove HRA claim: Here're the dos and don'ts If you are paying rent to a close relative, have a rental agreement and pay them through banking channels

January 22, 2018, Monday Do we need to charge GST on credit notes which are issued on target basis? GST law prescribes that the turnover of the preceding financial year is required to be considered for computing the turnover for ...

January 14, 2018, Sunday What will be the place of supply in case of an auction sale under GST law? The place of supply of goods would be the location at the time the delivery of goods terminates for supply to the recipient

December 29, 2017, Friday Get capital gains benefit in case of project delay Only the amount invested during the stipulated time mentioned in the law will be eligible

December 23, 2017, Saturday Exercise extra care in selecting tax-savings funds Due to the lock-in, there is little that the investor can do in the event of a market downturn, or deterioration in performance, ...

December 17, 2017, Sunday GST: What is treatment for supplies made within the warranty period? The supplier should be required to transport the goods covered under warranty under cover of a delivery challan

December 10, 2017, Sunday What is the treatment of sales return under GST law? If due to any issue, the goods are returned by the customer to the supplier, these can be sent back under cover of a delivery ...

December 03, 2017, Sunday GST: Can a challan generated online be modified by a registered taxpayer? If a taxpayer has incorrectly generated a challan, he has an option to generate a new one for payment of taxes

November 22, 2017, Wednesday Readers' Corner: Taxation Tier-II account of the National Pension Scheme allows greater flexibility attached in respect of withdrawal options

October 22, 2017, Sunday GST: What is the procedure to be followed in case of a sale return? At the time of undertaking a sale transaction, the supplier must issue a tax invoice charging applicable GST

October 18, 2017, Wednesday Taxpayers get relief for income mismatch However, CBDT has said if any item hasn't been reported, there will be an adjustment

October 11, 2017, Wednesday Don't let this festival season get taxing for you Gifts from distant relatives, friends and valued more than Rs 50,000 are taxable; from employers, the limit is Rs 5,000

September 24, 2017, Sunday GST: What are consequences of procuring goods from an unregistered vendor? The government through its tweets has clarified that expenses like freight/transport/packing should be included in the taxable ...

September 20, 2017, Wednesday Dealing with an online income tax notice is easier It saves time and increases transparency by making the assessing officer more accountable