-
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Pay of employees deputed abroad isn't taxable in India, TDS doesn't apply
A new AAR ruling provides relief to employees deputed overseas and who receive salaries abroad as well as in India
-
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
With March-end approaching, here are last minute tax tips for the laggards
Evaluate recurring investment products and do the numbers before making any investments
-
February 09, 2018, Friday
Budget 2018: Restrictions on using capital gains bonds to save tax
Gains from asset classes apart from property have to be invested in other instruments
-
February 05, 2018, Monday
For cancelling GST registration, pay ITC or output tax, whichever is more
In accordance with Section 17(5) (h) of the CGST Act, 2017, input tax credit shall not be available in respect of goods destroyed
-
January 24, 2018, Wednesday
Rent receipts are not enough to prove HRA claim: Here're the dos and don'ts
If you are paying rent to a close relative, have a rental agreement and pay them through banking channels
-
January 22, 2018, Monday
Do we need to charge GST on credit notes which are issued on target basis?
GST law prescribes that the turnover of the preceding financial year is required to be considered for computing the turnover for ...
-
January 14, 2018, Sunday
What will be the place of supply in case of an auction sale under GST law?
The place of supply of goods would be the location at the time the delivery of goods terminates for supply to the recipient
-
December 29, 2017, Friday
Get capital gains benefit in case of project delay
Only the amount invested during the stipulated time mentioned in the law will be eligible
-
December 23, 2017, Saturday
Exercise extra care in selecting tax-savings funds
Due to the lock-in, there is little that the investor can do in the event of a market downturn, or deterioration in performance, ...
-
December 17, 2017, Sunday
GST: What is treatment for supplies made within the warranty period?
The supplier should be required to transport the goods covered under warranty under cover of a delivery challan
-
December 10, 2017, Sunday
What is the treatment of sales return under GST law?
If due to any issue, the goods are returned by the customer to the supplier, these can be sent back under cover of a delivery ...
-
December 03, 2017, Sunday
GST: Can a challan generated online be modified by a registered taxpayer?
If a taxpayer has incorrectly generated a challan, he has an option to generate a new one for payment of taxes
-
November 22, 2017, Wednesday
Readers' Corner: Taxation
Tier-II account of the National Pension Scheme allows greater flexibility attached in respect of withdrawal options
-
November 09, 2017, Thursday
Why it pays to pay your taxes
I-T rewards for honest taxpayers likely
-
October 22, 2017, Sunday
GST: What is the procedure to be followed in case of a sale return?
At the time of undertaking a sale transaction, the supplier must issue a tax invoice charging applicable GST
-
October 18, 2017, Wednesday
Taxpayers get relief for income mismatch
However, CBDT has said if any item hasn't been reported, there will be an adjustment
-
October 11, 2017, Wednesday
Don't let this festival season get taxing for you
Gifts from distant relatives, friends and valued more than Rs 50,000 are taxable; from employers, the limit is Rs 5,000
-
September 24, 2017, Sunday
GST: What are consequences of procuring goods from an unregistered vendor?
The government through its tweets has clarified that expenses like freight/transport/packing should be included in the taxable ...
-
September 20, 2017, Wednesday
Dealing with an online income tax notice is easier
It saves time and increases transparency by making the assessing officer more accountable
-
August 31, 2017, Thursday
Govt extends deadline for linking PAN and Aadhaar to December 31
The deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar previously was August 31
-
February 26, 2018, Monday
GST: What happens if person files return but doesn't make payment of taxes?
Under the GST law, the filing of return without payment of taxes shall not be considered as a valid return
-
February 12, 2018, Monday
GST law: Who are the persons eligible to opt for composition scheme?
The GST law provides an option to a supplier of goods having an annual aggregate turnover not exceeding Rs10 million to opt for ...
-
February 06, 2018, Tuesday
Budget 2018 I-T relief for individuals: No more notices for filing mismatch
I-T department will stop sending demand notices to individuals even when it finds discrepancies in the income reported by them in ...
-
February 04, 2018, Sunday
Budget 2018: Number of proposals attempt to simplify taxpayers' lives
E-assessment, amendment of Section 143(1), and introduction of standard deduction aim to make it easier for taxpayers to comply ...
-
January 24, 2018, Wednesday
Budget 2018: Managers want Arun Jaitley to align tax cycle to calendar year
Jurisdiction-free e-assessments, gradual reduction in personal tax rates in line with changes in corporation tax and enhanced tax ...
-
January 21, 2018, Sunday
Union Budget 2018 to bring income tax cheer? Here's why this EY survey thinks so
About 59% of the respondents were of the view that multiple outdated deductions would be replaced with a standard deduction in ...
-
January 07, 2018, Sunday
Goods import: Will payment to an agent for Customs duty attract GST?
The service charges, if any, levied by the Customs house agent (CHA) towards his services shall be leviable to GST
-
December 25, 2017, Monday
What is the mechanism for publishing rate in a hotel according to GST law?
The rate will be determined according to the declared rate for the room
-
December 22, 2017, Friday
Regular maintenance paid to ex-wife is taxable
But, there is no tax on lump sum alimony or transfer of physical assets
-
December 11, 2017, Monday
Still not paid taxes on Bitcoin gains? I-T notice could be on the way
Based on the holding period, you have to pay short-term or long-term capital gains tax
-
December 07, 2017, Thursday
You can merge 10 old EPF accounts at one go with this new service
Under this facility, subscribers of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation can merge as many as 10 previous accounts with ...
-
November 26, 2017, Sunday
What is time limit under GST for bringing back goods sent to a job worker?
Under the GST regime, goods sent to a job worker should be treated as a supply, as supply includes all forms of supply such as ...
-
November 10, 2017, Friday
Why it pays to pay your income tax
Idea is to widen tax base; target to add 12.5 mn in FY18
-
October 26, 2017, Thursday
Gains from virtual currencies are taxable
Based on the holding period, you have to pay short-term or long-term capital gains tax
-
October 19, 2017, Thursday
Readers' Corner: Taxation
Kuldip Kumar, partner and leader, Personal Tax, PwC India, answers your questions
-
October 15, 2017, Sunday
Is it possible to claim refund of unutilised input tax credit under GST?
The author explains queries on GST law
-
October 09, 2017, Monday
Under GST, firms can get input tax credit for official air travel of staff
The air travel expenses incurred for travelling of employees are for official or business purposes and not for personal use of ...
-
September 24, 2017, Sunday
Employees may have to bear the GST burden on benefits
Many employee benefits are likely to fall under the ambit of GST. The final cost of these levies may have to be borne by the ...
-
September 03, 2017, Sunday
Is there any specific provision for interest income under GST Act?
Under GST, supplier of goods, services can include any interest charged for delayed payment
-
August 30, 2017, Wednesday
Hard to get capital gains benefit for joint houses
A common entrance, common electricity meter and integrating the property can help