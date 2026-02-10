Cyber war without a strategy

Upadhyay pointed out that cyber threats today are no longer limited to human-led intrusions. “Earlier, people used to attack. Now AI is attacking. AI finds out everything in your network.”

This evolving threat environment has forced Indian agencies to focus not just on blocking attacks, but on detecting hostile activity much earlier in the chain. According to Upadhyay, cyber operations often begin long before visible damage occurs. “Which port is open, which window is open — Trinetra detects that before the actual attack happens.”

Trinetra is India’s indigenous cyber monitoring system developed by C-DOT, positioned as an early warning layer rather than a defensive shield. “It looks at the entire traffic and generates alerts on where the attack is coming from and why it is coming,” Upadhyay said. He was clear about its limits: “Trinetra does not mitigate attacks. It only tells you where the attack is coming from. Mitigation is the responsibility of the respective organisations.”