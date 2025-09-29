Home / Companies / People / GVK scion Keshav Reddy's Equal AI targets 1 mn daily users by mid-2026

GVK scion Keshav Reddy's Equal AI targets 1 mn daily users by mid-2026

GVK Group scion Keshav Reddy's start-up Equal has launched Equal AI, a call assistant platform that answers, transcribes and filters calls, targeting one million DAU by 2026

Equal, WEF 2025, Technology Pioneers, data sharing, KYC, India startups, fintech, Rajeev Ranjan, Keshav Reddy, WEF Annual Meeting
Founded in 2022, the company counts Rajeev Ranjan, former Director of Engineering at Swiggy, and Krishna Prasad as co-founders. | Photo: Company website
Hyderabad-based GVK Group scion Keshav Reddy is betting big on an AI-powered future with his start-up Equal, which aims to reach one million daily active users (DAU) by mid-2026 through its new call assistant platform, Equal AI.
 
The service will debut on Thursday with a rollout for 10,000 Android users across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), Reddy told Business Standard.
 
The AI-powered call assistant goes beyond identifying unknown callers. It can answer calls on a user’s behalf, respond if required, and then inform the user whether they should take the call. Equal AI aims to act as a digital assistant, particularly in the age of spam and scam calls, as well as the growing prevalence of online deliveries, Reddy said.
 
In addition to answering calls, the AI assistant generates a live transcript of the ongoing conversation and displays it to the user, who can choose to take over if needed.
 
“And if the user actually wants to take over the call—if there is something important, or if the AI is unable to grasp the context—the user steps in and the AI assistant drops off,” Reddy said.
 
The start-up, which employs about 110 people in Hyderabad, began with a business-to-business focus and currently processes more than a billion transactions for around 90 million people across banking, financial services and insurance, as well as personal finance domains.
 
Founded in 2022, the company counts Rajeev Ranjan, former Director of Engineering at Swiggy, and Krishna Prasad as co-founders.
 
Backed by investors including Prosus, Blume, DST Global Partners, Tomales Bay Capital, Valiant Capital, Binny Bansal, Karan Adani, Kunal Shah, Kunal Bahl, Nikhil Kamath and Parth Jindal, Equal AI is positioning itself as the only AI-powered call assistant that can both listen to conversations and speak on a user’s behalf, Reddy said.
 
“Our entire stack is natively AI-built. We have 15 mini-agents running on every call to decide the next action, whether generating a call summary or taking corrective steps if the conversation is in a language the AI does not understand,” he said.
 

Topics :GVK GroupAI start-uptech start-ups

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

