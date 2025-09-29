GVK scion Keshav Reddy's Equal AI targets 1 mn daily users by mid-2026

Hyderabad-based GVK Group scion Keshav Reddy is betting big on an AI-powered future with his start-up Equal, which aims to reach one million daily active users (DAU) by mid-2026 through its new call assistant platform, Equal AI.

The service will debut on Thursday with a rollout for 10,000 Android users across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), Reddy told Business Standard.

The AI-powered call assistant goes beyond identifying unknown callers. It can answer calls on a user’s behalf, respond if required, and then inform the user whether they should take the call. Equal AI aims to act as a digital assistant, particularly in the age of spam and scam calls, as well as the growing prevalence of online deliveries, Reddy said.

In addition to answering calls, the AI assistant generates a live transcript of the ongoing conversation and displays it to the user, who can choose to take over if needed. “And if the user actually wants to take over the call—if there is something important, or if the AI is unable to grasp the context—the user steps in and the AI assistant drops off,” Reddy said. The start-up, which employs about 110 people in Hyderabad, began with a business-to-business focus and currently processes more than a billion transactions for around 90 million people across banking, financial services and insurance, as well as personal finance domains.