Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / People / Nirmal Singh Bhangoo, Pearls Group owner in Rs 45,000 cr scam, dies

Nirmal Singh Bhangoo, Pearls Group owner in Rs 45,000 cr scam, dies

Nirmal Singh Bhangoo, CMD of Pearls Group and accused in a multi-crore chit fund scam, passed away at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in Delhi

Nirmal Singh Bhangoo
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 12:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nirmal Singh Bhangoo, the controversial owner of Pearls Group, who was at the centre of a Rs 45,000 crore scam that duped nearly 55 million investors, passed away on Sunday in a Delhi hospital after spending eight years in judicial custody, reported The Indian Express.

Bhangoo, hailing from Punjab’s Barnala, had humble beginnings, selling milk in his youth before earning a degree in Political Science. His journey into the world of finance allegedly began in the 1970s when he moved to Kolkata and worked with a chit-fund company. He later joined a Haryana-based firm involved in investor fraud before launching his venture in 1980.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


His company, Pearls Golden Forest (PGF), grew rapidly, amassing millions of rupees before it was shut down due to income tax investigations in 1996. Undeterred, Bhangoo went on to establish Pearls Infrastructure Projects Ltd, ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd, and Jain Infra Projects Ltd. However, these ventures too drew the attention of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as complaints began to mount.

Bhangoo’s business model relied heavily on a vast network of over 2.3 million commission agents, including more than 1,700 senior-level field officers, who were handsomely rewarded for bringing in investors. The Pearls Group even became a prominent sponsor of the World Kabaddi Cup, organised by the Shiromani Akali Dal-led Punjab government between 2010 and 2013.

On February 19, 2014, the CBI registered a case against Bhangoo and other key figures within the Pearls Group, uncovering a massive scam where fake land allotment letters were issued to deceive investors, leading to the collection of thousands of crores of rupees. Bhangoo was subsequently arrested in 2016.

In a bid to recover funds for the duped investors, the Supreme Court established the RM Lodha panel to oversee the sale of Pearls Group properties. According to the panel's website, refunds have been issued to investors who had invested up to Rs 19,000.

More From This Section

All you need to know about Kevan Parekh, Apple's new Indian-origin CFO

Bajaj Auto targets 100K monthly sales of clean energy vehicles: Rajiv Bajaj

Anil Ambani reviewing securities market ban, to take appropriate steps

ED conducts searches at Religare Enterprises executives' premises

HCLTech appoints Shiv Walia as new CFO, Prateek Aggarwal to step down


However, the recovery process was marred by further complications. The Punjab Police revealed that despite the Supreme Court’s prohibition, properties worth Rs 1,200 crore were illegally sold by the Pearls Group. Additionally, a significant portion of the money was diverted through shell companies and invested in Australian firms, amounting to approximately AU$132.99 million.

In September 2023, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested Bhangoo’s wife, Prem Kaur, for her alleged involvement in the case. She was accused of diverting Pearls Group’s assets and violating Supreme Court orders by nominating a close relative to facilitate the sale of properties.

 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Rothschild to boost its ECM, debt businesses in India as deals heat up

RVNL secures Rs 111-crore project from Southern Railway; shares gain 2%

Sterling Tools hits new high; stock soars 60% in 3 weeks post Q1 earnings

From smart to short-lived: Why your TV might not last as long as you think

Rekha Jhunjhunwala set to pocket Rs 106 cr from Baazar Style Retail IPO

Topics :Nirmal SinghED chargesheets Pearls GroupScamBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story