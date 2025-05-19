From 8.20% to 14.95%: How car loan rates, EMIs differ across banks in May

Planning to take a loan to buy a car? Choosing the right lender can make a big difference in how much you finally end up paying. The data compiled by Policybazaar.com shows a wide variation in interest rates, EMIs, and processing fees across various banks in May. Here's a quick guide to help you make an informed choice.
Car loan rates in May
Interest rates for new car loans currently range from 8.20 per cent to 14.95 per cent per annum, depending on the bank and the borrower’s profile. Among the options:
· Union Bank of India offers the lowest starting interest rate at 8.20 per cent , going up to 9.95 per cent .
· Punjab National Bank (PNB) charges between 8.35 per cent and 10.20 per cent.
· Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank offer slightly higher upper limits, reaching up to 12.15 per cent and 12.20 per cent respectively.
How EMIs differ under different interest rates?
For a car loan of Rs 5 lakh over 5 years, the estimated monthly EMI differs based on the interest rate:
· Union Bank of India: Rs 10,186 – Rs 10,611
· PNB: Rs 10,222 – Rs 10,673
· Bank of Baroda: Rs 10,294 – Rs 11,160
· Canara Bank: Rs 10,186 – Rs 11,173 Use EMI Calculator
Difference in processing fees
Apart from interest, most banks charge a processing fee, either as a fixed amount or a percentage of the loan. Here's what you might expect:
· Union Bank of India: Up to Rs 1,000
· PNB: Up to 0.25 per cent of loan amount (Rs 1,000–Rs 1,500)
· Bank of Baroda: Up to Rs 2,000
· Canara Bank: 0.25 per cent of the loan amount (Rs 1,000–Rs 5,000)
Here is a list by Paisabazaar.com of car loans offered by 20 banks with loan rates, EMIs and processing fees.
|CAR LOAN-RATES AND CHARGES
|Name of Lender
|Interest rate (%) p.a.
|EMI (Rs) Loan amount-5 lakh Tenure-5 years
|Processing fee (% of loan amount)
|Union Bank of India
|8.20-9.95
|10,186 - 10,611
|Up to Rs 1,000
|Punjab National Bank
|8.35-10.20
|10,222 - 10,673
|Up to 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 1,500)
|Bank of Baroda
|8.65-12.15
|10,294 - 11,160
|Up to Rs. 2,000
|Canara Bank
|8.20-12.20
|10,186 - 11,173
|0.25% (Rs 1,000 - Rs. 5,000) (Processing fees are 50% waived off from 1.04.2025 to 30.6.2025 for its Retail Loan Festival)
|Bank of India#
|8.75-12.20
|10,319 - 11,173
|Up to 0.25% (Rs. 2500 - Rs. 10,000) (50% concession in the applicable processing fee on purchasing e-Vechicles)
|UCO Bank
|8.10-10.75
|10,162 - 10,809
|0.50% (Rs 5,000)
|State Bank of India
|9.10-10.15
|10,403 - 10,660
|Rs 750 - Rs 1,500
|IDBI Bank
|8.65-9.45
|10,294 - 10,489
|Rs 2,500
|Bank of Maharashtra*
|8.20-12.50
|10,186 - 11,249
|0.25% of the loan amount (max. up to Rs. 15,000)
|Indian Overseas Bank**
|8.15-12.00
|10,174 - 11,122
|0.50% (Rs 500 - Rs 5,000)
|ICICI Bank
|9.10 onwards
|10,403 onwards
|Up to 2%
|HDFC Bank
|9.20 onwards
|10,428 onwards
|Up to 1% (Rs 3,500 - Rs 9,000)
|Karnataka Bank
|9.32-11.80
|10,457 - 11,072
|Up to 0.60% (Rs 2500 - Rs 11,000)
|Federal Bank
|10.40 onwards
|10,722 onwards
|Rs 2,000 - Rs 4,500
|Punjab and Sind Bank***
|8.25-14.75
|10,198 - 11,829
|0.25% (Rs 1,000-Rs 15,000)
|Indian Bank
|8.25-9.85
|10,198 - 10,587
|Rs. 1000
|IDFC First Bank
|9.99 onwards
|10,621 onwards
|Up to Rs 10,000
|City Union Bank
|14.45-14.95
|11,751 - 11,882
|1.25% (Min: Rs 750)
|*0.25% interest rate concession for existing housing loan borrowers and corporate salary account holders.
|**0.50% interest rate concession to borrowers with credit scores of 800 and above. Interest rate concession of 0.25% to borrowers having credit scores of 750-799.
|***Concession of up to 50% on processing fee for PSB Apna Vahan Sugam.
|#Processing fee charged is With Effect from 1st Feb 2025.
|Rates and charges as of 14th May 2025.
|Source: Paisabazaar.com