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Datanomics: From checkout to courtroom as consumer rights take centre stage

Rising e-commerce grievances and persistent food adulteration highlight evolving consumer protection challenges in India

Consumer rights
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Sneha Sasikumar
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 11:50 PM IST
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The World Consumer Rights Day, observed annually on March 15, highlights the need to uphold consumer rights and protection. This year’s theme — “Safe Products, Confident Consumers” — focuses on strengthening product safety and consumer empowerment. 
Grappling with grievances 
The number of consumer cases filed fell 33 per cent during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020; however, it rose steadily in 2021 and 2022, before dipping in 2023. The case filings edged up again in 2024.  
 
Most complaints filed against ecommerce  

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The share of consumer complaints against ecommerce has tripled — from one in 10 in 2015 to nearly one in three by 2024. 
 
1 in 5 food samples fails quality test   Of the 1.3 mn food samples tested during FY15-25, 0.3 mn were found to be adulterated. 
 
North dominates 
North Indian states have consistently led consumer complaint filings since 2021.  
 

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Topics :consumer rightsCONSUMER PROTECTIONconsumer complaints

First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 11:21 PM IST

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