30% of new vehicles sold in India by 2030 can be electric, says study

Electric passenger vehicles could comprise 30 per cent and 75 per cent of new vehicle sales in India by 2030 and 2050, respectively, according to a study released on Wednesday by a climate and energy think tank here.

The study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) further said that half of new two-wheelers and over a quarter of new three and four-wheelers sold in 2030 could be electric.

"The Centre and state governments would need to invest significantly more in charging infrastructure and support local supply chain development to support this rapid growth in electric vehicle sales," CEEW's 'India Transport Energy Outlook' study said.

