Amid weak demand, Hero MotoCorp and Honda Motorcycles curtail production

Production volumes at India’s top two wheeler makers, and and Scooters India (HMSI), are estimated to have slumped to the lowest in seven years in October and November. This, as the motorcycle and scooter sales failed to gather momentum even during the festive months, thus leaving the saddled with piles of unsold stocks.

The duo account for close to 60 per cent of the domestic two-wheeler market and the skidding production volumes reinforces the poor demand and structural slowdown facing the world’s largest two-wheeler market. Currently, the have stocks for 45 to 55 days at their channels, according to dealer sources.

For the first time in seven years, Hero MotoCorp, the two-wheeler market leader, produced less than a million units during the festive months. It is estimated to produce a cumulative 890,228 units during the two months compared to 1,394,742 units in the same period last year.

This is even lower than the 1,168,117 units it cranked out since 2015-16. In addition to a sharp 25 per cent increase in motorcycle and scooter prices in the last couple of years, a slowdown in rural sales coupled with high fuel prices have been dissuading buyers.

The sluggish rural sales is attributed to agri-sentiments caused by uneven monsoons and delayed harvesting across regions. In the urban markets, the delay in reopening of schools and colleges, weak income sentiments due to job losses or salary cuts (in the aftermath of the pandemic) and extended work-from-home policies by corporates have impacted sales, said ICRA in a recent report.

“One can also not discount the disruption being created by the e-two wheelers which are a lot easier on the wallet with all the incentives and lower running costs,” said a two wheeler dealer adding if one takes into account all the high and low speed e-two wheelers launched in the past year and half, it would constitute around 4-5 per cent of the total market.

An analyst at a domestic brokerage concurred, “E-two wheelers have started nibbling into the market of internal combustion engine powered two wheelers.”

A spokesperson at said the company has witnessed sequential growth in dispatches in October 2021 over September 2021. While the first phase of the festive season was slow to take off, the demand in the second phase of the festive season saw an uptick, the spokesperson added.

“Post the festive season, our inventory is around 5-6 weeks and with the delay in harvesting due to the late withdrawal of monsoon in many parts of the country and the ongoing marriage season, a pick-up in demand is expected,” he pointed out. The company expects the demand to pick up in the coming quarters on back of improving macros and vaccination.

Like Hero, has also curtailed its production for the two aforementioned months. The local arm of the Japanese two wheeler maker which on an average produces a cumulative 800,000 plus units produced only 653,555 in the festive months of the current year, the lowest in 7 years. Y.S Guleria, director sales and marketing, declined to comment.

Though in a smaller proportion, other two wheeler makers including TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto have also curtailed production y-o-y in October and in the current month due in a bid to align supply to slow demand and correct inventory at their channels.

ICRA Ratings estimates domestic two-wheel volumes to contract by 1-4 per cent y-o-y in 2021-22, following a weak festive season performance for the industry. This is further confirmed by the fact that the domestic volumes of 8.05 million in the seven months of FY22 are flattish on a Y-o-Y basis despite a severely contracted base, said ICRA. Crisil Research also estimates two wheeler sales to end the year with a 3-6 per cent y-o-y decline.

“Overall, given the existing inventory at dealerships post-festive season (40-45 days), a high growth in wholesale dispatches in the remaining part of the fiscal is unlikely,” it added.