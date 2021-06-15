Ashok Leyland arm acquires EV manufacturer Switch Mobility Automotive

Commercial vehicles major on Tuesday said its subsidiary Switch Mobility has fully acquired maker Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd, India.

"Switch Mobility Ltd, UK, a subsidiary of the company, acquired the entire shareholding in Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd, India on June 14, 2021," said in a regulatory filing.

In view of the same, Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd, India has become a step-down subsidiary of the company, it added.

said being the promoter of Switch Mobility Ltd, UK, it had an interest in the entity being acquired.

The investment in the equity shares of Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd is at arm's length, the company added.

Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd was incorporated to carry on the business of manufacture and sale of

Hinduja group's flagship Ashok Leyland makes trucks, buses, light vehicles and defence vehicles.

