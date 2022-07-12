Audi drives in new A8 L sedan in India priced at Rs 1.29 cr: Details here

-
German luxury carmaker Audi on Tuesday launched the latest version of its flagship sedan A8 L in India with price starting at Rs 1.29 crore (ex-showroom).
The automaker has launched the fourth generation of the model in two variants -- Celebration Edition and Technology, priced at Rs 1.29 crore and Rs 1.57 crore respectively.
Both the trims can be personalised as per the requirements of the customer.
While the Celebration Edition is available as a five seater, the Technology variant is available in both four and five seat configurations.
"This is our flagship model which is kind of a brand shaper for us. We are focussing on personalisation and customisation with these cars so that every unit is unique for the customer," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon told PTI.
The premium sedan is powered by a 3-litre petrol engine mated with a 48V mild-hybrid engine with 340 hp power output enabling 0-100 kmph in 5.7 seconds.
