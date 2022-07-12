JUST IN
You are here: Home » Automobile » News

Ola Electric unveils indigenous Li-ion cell; mass production from 2023
Business Standard

Audi drives in new A8 L sedan in India priced at Rs 1.29 cr: Details here

The premium sedan is powered by a 3-litre petrol engine mated with a 48V mild-hybrid engine with 340 hp power output enabling 0-100 kmph in 5.7 seconds

Topics
Audi

Press Trust of India  |  Udaipur 

Audi

German luxury carmaker Audi on Tuesday launched the latest version of its flagship sedan A8 L in India with price starting at Rs 1.29 crore (ex-showroom).

The automaker has launched the fourth generation of the model in two variants -- Celebration Edition and Technology, priced at Rs 1.29 crore and Rs 1.57 crore respectively.

Both the trims can be personalised as per the requirements of the customer.

While the Celebration Edition is available as a five seater, the Technology variant is available in both four and five seat configurations.

"This is our flagship model which is kind of a brand shaper for us. We are focussing on personalisation and customisation with these cars so that every unit is unique for the customer," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon told PTI.

The premium sedan is powered by a 3-litre petrol engine mated with a 48V mild-hybrid engine with 340 hp power output enabling 0-100 kmph in 5.7 seconds.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, July 12 2022. 22:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY