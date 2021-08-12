Auto components major Bharat Forge shares jump nearly 6% after Q1 earnings

-
ALSO READ
First tri-service missile gets underway with roll-out of MRSAM components
Bharat Forge rides on robust sales, reports Q4 net profit of Rs 212 cr
MM Forgings zooms 19%, nears record high on strong Q4 results
Mega steel plant in Odisha to bring wave of economic development: Pradhan
Surging steel prices not to affect domestic demand says Tata Steel CEO
Shares of auto components major Bharat Forge on Thursday jumped nearly 6 per cent after the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 153 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.
The stock zoomed 5.62 per cent to close at Rs 827.45 on the BSE. During the day, it gained 8 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 846.60.
On the NSE, it rallied 5.72 per cent to close at Rs 827.50.
In traded volume terms, 7.11 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and 1.57 crore units at the NSE during the day.
The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 127 crore in the April-June quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal.
Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,108 crore in the June quarter as against Rs 1,154 crore in the year-ago period, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.
The company during the quarter managed to deliver a solid across the board performance despite challenges posed by the Covid lockdown and subsequent impact on economic activity in India," Bharat Forge Chairman Managing Director BN Kalyani said.
During the quarter, the company completed the acquisition of Sanghvi Forgings at a cost of Rs 77.06 crore, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor