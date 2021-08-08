Bikes delivery gathering pace as production resumes, says Revolt Motors

RattanIndia-backed electric bike maker on Sunday said the delivery of its bikes is gathering pace after resuming production last month following a brief pause due the pandemic.

The company has delivered its electric motorcycles in July to customers, including a leading quick service food firm for its delivery fleet, across the six cities in the country where it is operational, said in a release.

The Gurugram-based electric vehicle maker, which currently has two e-bike models RV 300 and RV 400, has operations across Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai.

Revolt is witnessing a robust demand for its electric bikes particularly with rising petrol prices, it said, adding, the company is completely focussed towards ramping up production capacities to cut down delivery period post the bookings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)