BMW India drives in Individual 740Li M Sport Edition tagged at Rs 1.42 cr

BMW India on Tuesday said it has launched Individual 740Li M Sport Edition in the country priced at Rs 1.42 crore (ex-showroom Delhi).
Locally produced at the company's Chennai plant, the model is available for booking on the BMW website, the German luxury carmaker said.
"BMW Individual is now being locally produced in India at Chennai for the first time. It represents bespoke personalisation and gives a new dimension to the BMW 7 Series, an epitome of exclusivity and performance," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.
This winning combination takes the story of contemporary luxury forward into the future by allowing customers to express their personality, he added.
The luxury sedan comes with a three-litre six-cylinder engine, which churns out 340 hp, enabling it to accelerate from 0 - 100 km/hr in just 5.6 seconds.
