Honda2Wheelers India's July sequential sales up by 66%

Two-wheeler major Motorcycle & Scooter India (Honda2Wheelers India) on Tuesday reported a sequential overall sales growth of 66 per cent in July 2021.

Accordingly, Honda2Wheelers India's total sales for the month of July stood at 3,85,533 units registering 66 per cent growth over June.

"This includes domestic sales of 3,40,133 units and 45,400 units in exports."

According to Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales and Marketing, Motorcycle & Scooter India: "Gradually ramping up production while monitoring the market situation, Honda's sales momentum continues to accelerate with July month reaching closer to 4 lakh unit mark. With a majority of our dealer network resuming operations across the country, a sharp surge in enquiries for scooters followed by motorcycles is being witnessed."

"Backed by a good monsoon, increasing preference for personal mobility & upcoming festival season, we expect faster recovery for the market."

