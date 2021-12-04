Car review: Audi's revamped A4 raises the bar for premium sedans

What was once a staid and muted response to an exciting segment of premium-level sedans has refreshingly been transformed into a serious competitor with a few deft tweaks, nips and tucks to the Audi A4 — the German car-maker’s entry-level sedan. After being discontinued in 2020, the A4 is back in two variants.

And even while there aren't too many sweeping changes, it feels entirely different when compared to all its earlier avatars. The most obvious changes include the front of the car, which comes with a new bumper, new LED headlamps and a much wider front grille, ...