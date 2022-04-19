Commercial vehicle prices to go up in Delhi as govt mulls hiking road tax

-
The prices of cars, SUVs and commercial vehicles in Delhi may go up as the transport department proposes a hike in road tax of some categories of vehicles, official sources said on Monday.
The proposal for raising road tax on specific categories of vehicles has been forwarded by the transport department to the finance department, they claimed.
The road tax on private vehicles in Delhi is presently up to 12.5 per cent depending on fuel type and price range.
In its annual budget 2022-23, the Delhi government's Transport Department has set the target to collect around Rs 2,000 crore from various taxes and fees.
