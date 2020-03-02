Coronavirus outbreak: Carmakers, suppliers prepare for the worst

After battling a prolonged slowdown and disruption caused by new emission standards over the past 18 months, the automobile industry is now bracing itself for a ‘wash out’ in March owing to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Expect overall sales to fall by 25-30 per cent year-on-year, warns Rajan Wadhera, president of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

The industry had already been expecting March to be a volatile month because the new BS-VI emission norms kick in on April 1. But adding to the doldrums is that Covid-19 has affected the supplies of ...